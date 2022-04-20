“It is necessary, last resort” – Three caregivers explain why they are ready to resign

Caregivers consider it necessary to prepare for mass redundancies if other means do not help.

Caregivers Laura Koho, Marika Lassila and Sanna Metsovaara-Sipari are ready to resign if union plans for mass redundancies for caregivers progress.

Koho, Lassila and Metsovaara-Sipari work in Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

“It’s a necessary thing, but a last resort. I’ll quit myself if it happens,” says Koho, who works as a community nurse at the New Children’s Hospital.

Local nurse Laura Koho is ready to resign if the mass layoffs planned by the unions materialize.

Lassila agrees. She works as a community nurse at Jorvi Hospital.

“It looks like the strike wasn’t really helpful, so use all means. I hope this pressure would help.”

“ “What options do we have?”

The employment of a nurse at Metsovaara-Sipar at Hus Eye Hospital is fixed-term, which means that she may not be able to resign. However, there is a desire and understanding for mass redundancies.

“I would have preferred to go on strike, I had prepared for that. But what options do we have? Especially in the context of forced labor law, even though there should be a right to industrial action. ”

Caregivers representative unions Tehy and Super announced yesterday that they are preparing mass redundancies for carers. According to the organizations, the reason is the Minister of Basic Services Aki Lindénin (sd) a patient safety law to be drafted under the leadership that would restrict the legal right of nurses to strike.

Read more: Nurse strike canceled, Super and Tehy start preparing mass redundancies – Minister Lindén: Patient safety law would have been taken forward if the strike plan had been implemented

The second phase of the nurses’ strike was originally scheduled to begin this morning at 6 a.m., but the strike was canceled and replaced by mass layoff plans prepared by the unions.

Mass redundancies mean that employees resign in a mass for the purpose of pressure.

No further details have been given to the public about the timing of the resignations or how many caregivers would be affected.

“ “The law is outrageous.”

Laura Koho works at the pediatric hospital in a ward that treats, among other things, transplant and cancer patients.

During the strike, Koho was called to protection work for a few days. He was prepared for the strike to continue today, Wednesday, and to go to work only if specifically called.

“The news of the strike cancellations came as a surprise. Yesterday, I was still talking to my employer about the need to come to work, and during the call, a message came to Twitter that the strike had been canceled. ”

Marika Lassila works at Jorvi Hospital. He is disappointed with the preparation of the Patient Safety Act.

According to Marika Lassila, the forthcoming Patient Safety Act violates the rights of nurses, so it must be opposed by all means.

“The law is outrageous. Caregivers are not given any opportunity to improve wages and working conditions. I have been to Hus even when Lindén was CEO of Hus. She seemed comfortable at the time, but it feels like she has now turned the jacket on for the caregivers, ”says Lassila.

Lindén served as Hus’ CEO from 2010 to 2018.

According to Koho, the preparation of the Patient Safety Act is already unreasonable as a plan and will push nurses into a tight spot.

“It feels wrong. In any case, the whole debate has focused mainly on patient safety and not on the problems in the sector itself. From the point of view of patient safety, everything has gone well, at least in my workplace, ”says Koho.

“ “I’m constantly wondering how I can get rid of nursing.”

Sanna Metsovaara-Sipari was shocked by the preparations for the mass redundancies, but considers the plan to be correct in this situation.

According to him, Hus has a lot of substitutes and fixed-term caregivers, meaning there are several employees outside of mass layoffs. They now have little opportunity to influence.

Nurse Sanna Metsovaara-Sipari says she is constantly thinking about how she can get rid of nursing work.

“Nursing rotates on a regular basis. Now that there will be no strike and I will not be able to resign, a change of industry is the only way to be. I was constantly wondering how I could get rid of nursing. I’ve been with Hus for six years, but it’s a regret that I left the industry. If I had known what the reality was, I would not have left, ”says Metsovaara-Sipari.

If mass redundancies materialize, the practical issues will be considered.

“I don’t know how the resignations would be organized or what problems it might become. I believe that patient safety will still be ensured, ”says Koho.

The feeling of elevation is that his department has a positive attitude towards resignations.

“There was communication with colleagues, and those in permanent employment would be willing to resign.”

“ “The industry is no longer attracting people.”

All three nurses feel that the situation in the care sector has remained unsustainable for a long time and that nursing work is not valued. This is reflected, among other things, in pay and working conditions.

“The biggest problem is that the industry is no longer attracting people. Those with 30 years of work experience and expertise who support the entire department will leave. That’s the worst. Even if new ones are replaced, it will never replace the skills that are lost. It should keep the nail teeth on it, ”says Koho.

“The industry is female-dominated, and the task of caregivers is to implement higher regulations. There is no decision-making power in their own work,” Metsovaara-Sipari experiences.

“ “This is by no means a retirement job.”

Future as a caregiver looks gloomy. Koho is changing the field.

“I’m 22 years old and I graduated as a community nurse only four years ago, but I’ve already seen what a job is. Even though I like my job, the industry is not one I should pursue. ”

Metsovaara-Sipari and Lassila are also considering new careers and rejecting nursing.

“I have been wondering if I want to have anything to do with the entire military sector. Nursing is not valued and there is no need for development. It is by no means a retirement job,” says Metsovaara-Sipari.

“I like my job, but sometimes I wonder if I’ve made the wrong choice,” Lassila says.