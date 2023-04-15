President reaffirmed his intention to create a peace group with countries that do not defend war and said it was necessary to stop supplying weapons

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Saturday (15.Apr.2023), in Beijing (which is 11 hours ahead of Brazilian time), that the United States and the European Union need to stop encouraging war between Russia and Ukraine so that peace negotiations can move forward.

He also defended the creation of a group of countries that are not involved in the conflict to dialogue for possible solutions. Lula also said that China has “perhaps the most important role” in the mediation of the war, but highlighted that North Americans and Europeans also need to have “good will”.

“The United States needs to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace. The European Union needs to start talking about peace so that we can convince the [presidente da Rússia, Vladimir] Putin and the [presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr] Zelensky that peace interests everyone and war is only interesting to 2”, said the PT.

Lula made the statement as he left the St. Regis in Beijing. He leaves for the United Arab Emirates, where he will be received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at a dinner. According to the Brazilian president, there will be important investment announcements in Brazil, but he did not detail values ​​or areas involved.

The petista said he had talked “long” with the President of China, Xi Jinping, at the bilateral meeting they had on Friday (April 14, 2023) on the creation of the group of countries that can mediate the resolution to war.

“It is necessary to form a group of countries willing to find a way to make peace. I talked about this with the Europeans, with the Americans and I talked about it yesterday. That is, who is not in the war and who can help end it? Only those who are not defending the war can create a commission of countries and discuss the end of the war“, he said.

For Lula, Russia and Ukraine have “difficulties in making decisions” and other nations should help them.