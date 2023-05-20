Estadão Contenti

05/20/2023 – 8:18 am

The new Brazilian ambassador in Washington, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, guarantees that the noise caused by statements by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva regarding the war in Ukraine has already dissipated. In an interview with Estadão, said that the two countries, the greatest powers in the Americas, will not always agree. Below are excerpts from the conversation with the first Brazilian ambassador to the USA.

How should Brazil deal with Western pressure against Russia in the Ukraine war?

If there was any noise in the communication, it has already dissipated. After the president’s visit to China, there was a series of contacts between minister Mauro Vieira and his counterpart, between ambassador Celso Amorim and his American counterpart. The Brazilian positions could be clarified. We have a very clear position. We condemn the invasion of Ukraine, of course, because it is a violation of international law and the UN Charter. But at the same time, we have insisted on the importance of a peace effort. Our insistence on diplomacy has generated the interpretation that we are taking sides, which is not the case.

Did Lula’s declarations cause damage?

No. We continued to have normal contacts, high-level visits, positive consultations by Ambassador Maria Laura da Rocha (Secretary General of the Itamaraty, traveling to Washington), in an affable and very cordial atmosphere.

How to react to the White House official who compared Lula to the figure of a parrot that repeats Russian propaganda?

The important thing is to always maintain dialogue, to be able to clarify our positions. There is an understanding for the fact that Brazil will not always agree, have an identity of positions with the US. And this is normal in a relationship between two sovereign countries, with their own interests. It is natural that there is not a perfect identity of conditions. Brazil and the US will not always agree.

Relations between Brazil and the USA will complete 200 years in 2024. What is the future of this relationship?

We are in a very stimulating moment, because these are solid and consolidated relationships. Even so, there is a willingness on both sides to make this relationship grow and become more dynamic.

