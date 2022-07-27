A couple of months ago it was announced that several studios owned by Square Enix were sold to Embracing Group, This includes major franchises such as soul reaver And till Tomb Raider. And now fans are wondering what the company plans to do with the money, given that they regretted spending it on the NFT market in time.

One of the former employees of Square in the western division Stephane D’Astousfounder of Eidos Montreal, states that the company Japan she wasn’t as committed to Western studies. She commenting in an interview that Sony was interested in acquiring the company, specifically the Japanese part, something that could have led them to sell the western studios.

This is what he commented verbatim:

Square Enix Japan was not as engaged as we initially hoped. And there are rumors, obviously, that with all this M&A activity, Sony would really like to get Square Enix in on it. I heard rumors that Sony said that they are really interested in Square Enix Tokyo, but not the rest. So, I think Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda-san put them up like at a garage sale.

After completing the purchase of Bungie Y Haven Studios It has already been completed a few weeks ago. So it might surprise us to say that Square Enix now he is part of the family. However, it should not be taken as the absolute truth, as it could be a fact that at the end of the day is not going to happen in the video game industry.

Via: Games Industry