Something that made a lot of noise when the current generation consoles went on sale was precisely the price, since due to inflation there was a considerable increase compared to the launch of the predecessors. But now that the balance is more stable, it has been mentioned that PlayStation will be able to lower those $500 USD that it costs in the market.

In Twitterthe industry insider, billbil-kunrefers to a fall in the price of PS5, but only in certain regions of the world. and something that makes fans think it’s true is his accuracy, since on other occasions the predictions made by him turn out to be true. So some are convinced that we are going to see this price drop.

It is worth mentioning that these are few specific regions, being Germany, the United States and Great Britain the selected places. For its part, a price adjustment has been perceived in Latam, given that in places like Mexico the console can already be found at just $500 USD, and that may be partly due to the balance of coins, or perhaps another element.

There have been rumors that a Playstation 5 Pro It is on its way, so the figure below may indicate that it is nothing to be announced, more so because the game that can sell consoles in a huge way will be released in a couple of months, spider-man 2. However, as always, information must be taken with a grain of salt.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Strangely, an accessible PS5 price change has been seen in these months, so it is the ideal time to get hold of the console. It’s basically 4,000 pesos cheaper than when it came out.