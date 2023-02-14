It is love between Matilda De Angelis and the singer of the French Saints: the public release

Matilda De Angelis and Alessandro De Santis, frontman of the French Saints, have finally come out into the open. And to do so they chose the premiere of the series The Poët law Coming to Netflix February 15th.

De Angelis and De Santis made their relationship official by parading together on the red carpet last night February 13 in Turin. The series, in which Matilda De Angelis is the protagonist, tells the story of Italy’s first lawyer.

The story between the actress and the singer was born recently, but it seems to be already strong enough to be made “official” in the eyes of the general public.

The two, as reported Republic, they first met at the final of X Factor 2023, where it seems that the actress wanted to go just to get to know the French Saints, of whom she had become a fan by seeing the talent show on Sky. It is precisely on that occasion that Cupid would have electrocuted the two.