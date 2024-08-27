Home World

From: Karolin Schaefer

A couple dies in a car accident on the way home from vacation. Two sons are left behind and must now live with the terrible loss.

Munich – A couple from Quickborn’s Italian holiday ended tragically in Schleswig-HolsteinOn their way home, Markus and Ramona were involved in a devastating car accident. Now the bereaved are asking for support.

Fatal car accident during Italian vacation: “The grief is almost unbearable”

The accident happened at the beginning of August. The couple, aged 46 and 47, were on their way back to Germany. However, they never arrived there. On the A1 towards Milan, at the junction of the Brenner motorway A22, the car was trapped between two trucks, reported the local news portal Newspaper of Modena. Immediately afterwards a fire broke out.

The parents were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries. “Both fought for their lives in the hospital in Italy, but neither made it,” the family said on the donation platform GofundmeMarkus died first, followed by Ramona three days later. “It is unbelievable and incomprehensible for the children to lose their mum and dad. The grief is almost unbearable.” The two sons, aged 14 and 18, had stayed at home.

Markus and Ramona die in a car accident in Italy. © Screenshot/Gofundme

The grief after the accident in Italy is great and is now also becoming a financial burden for the survivors. The older son is training to be a carpenter and had planned to take over his father’s company later. But this dream seems unattainable for the time being. “This will no longer be possible due to the legal situation,” it said on the donation page.

Parents die in car accident on vacation in Italy: Family asks for help

To ease the financial burden, relatives have launched a fundraising appeal on Gofundme. The money collected will be used for the funeral and “the rest of everyday life”. “Markus and Ramona must first be brought back to Germany and then both will have a shared resting place. This is all associated with enormous costs,” it was said. Friends also want to use donations to help a family father who is suffering from cancer.

Within a few days, more than 83,000 euros of the hoped-for 100,000 euros had already been raised (as of August 27). In addition to private individuals, other carpentry businesses also took part in the campaign. “There are no words that can ease the pain of losing your parents. We would like to express our deepest sympathy to you in this difficult time,” read one comment on the donation page.

The two sons have now found shelter with their grandparents. The family is sticking together despite the difficult times. Uncle and aunt are also in the immediate vicinity. “We live so close that we can all be there in no time. In such bad times, the family just has to stick together,” the Hamburg Evening Paper the brother of the deceased. A young family had to plan a funeral instead of a wedding after their father died unexpectedly. (kas)