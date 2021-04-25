In the 64th minute of the game, Manu Trigeros threw himself to the ground in search of the ball, but he took Messi’s ankle ahead. The referee did not hesitate and showed him the direct red, while Messi writhed in pain on the grass. Former Iturralde de González collegiate commented on the action in Sports Carousel of the Ser Chain: “The tackle is hard, it is red, but it is not intentional. It is a serious rough game, it is indisputable. He touches the ball, but leaves his leg up, reaching Messi.

Barça won thanks to Griezmann’s two goals in the first half. The first goal came from a great pass from Mingueza, which Griezmann took advantage of to finish the play. Afterwards, the Frenchman benefited from a defensive error by Villarreal. to unbalance the game, after the initial goal of Samu Chukwueze. With this victory, the Catalans continue to depend on themselves to win the championship.