Newsmax: Trump refused Zelensky’s offer to come to Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump rejected an invitation from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to come to Kyiv.

According to Trump, the current White House administration is now interacting with the Ukrainian authorities, so his arrival could provoke a conflict of interest.

“I have great respect for President Zelensky, but I think it would be inappropriate to go to Ukraine at this time.” Donald Trump former US President

At the same time, some presidential candidates from the Republican Party have visited Ukraine in recent months. In particular, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former US Vice President Michael Pence made similar pre-election visits to Kyiv.

From the Democratic Party, the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, visited Kyiv.

Zelensky called Trump to discuss a peace settlement

Zelensky spoke about Trump’s invitation to come to Kyiv on November 5. According to the Ukrainian president, he would have been able to explain to the former American leader in 24 minutes that a peaceful settlement could not be achieved in 24 hours.

The invitation to Kyiv was aired on the American television channel NBC News. Among other things, Zelensky was asked whether Trump would support Ukraine if he returned to lead the United States next year. In response, the Ukrainian president said twice: “The truth is, I don’t know.”

He also said that he has not communicated with Trump since his departure from the White House in early 2021. Zelensky added that it is not important who exactly is in power in the United States, but how the American people feel about what is happening in Ukraine.

Trump promises to stop the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours

Back in the summer, Trump said that he could stop the conflict in Ukraine if he was elected president in 2024. According to him, he would simply convince Vladimir Zelensky to conclude a peace agreement with Moscow. In addition, as Trump said, he would also be able to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table.

Trump made a similar promise in the spring. Then Zelensky said that the former American president does not fully understand what is happening in Ukraine. According to him, if Kyiv agrees to territorial concessions, the conflict can be ended in 10 minutes.

Support for Ukraine in the West is weakening

In early November, Zelensky said that civilians and politicians in Western countries were starting to tire of the conflict in Ukraine, which could affect the amount of aid to Kyiv. However, according to the politician, the West simply has no other way but to support Ukraine.

Also in early November, the American publication NBC News released a large material in which it claims that the EU countries and the United States have begun to push Kyiv towards a peace agreement with Moscow. According to the authors of the article, the conflict in Ukraine has reached a dead end, which is why everything possible must be done to end it. It is assumed that Kyiv will have to make some concessions to conclude peace.

Speaking about what the West can offer Ukraine in return, the authors of the publication write that Kyiv can receive security guarantees from NATO. But Kyiv will still not be allowed to join the alliance.