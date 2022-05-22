Monterrey.- The Neolonese Union of Family Parents demanded that the authorities of Nuevo León investigate a Monterrey school whose owner placed hidden cameras in the girls’ bathroom of a fifth of his property.

Through a statement, the parents of the association expressed their concern about the finding cameras in the girls’ restrooms fifth “Villa las Brisas”south of Monterey.

“As parents and their representatives, we are dismayed by the events recorded on May 20 in the fifth ‘Villa las Brisas'”, they expressed.

“In this fifth Hidden cameras found in trash cans found in girls’ bathroom with which it was supposedly recorded for security purposes, which is inadmissible and violates the rights of girls that is written in the General Law of the Rights of Children and Adolescents”.

Jorge, 73 years old, who is owner of the institute, was arrested on Friday and is being investigated for the crime of child pornographyafter admitting to parents that they had installed cameras in the women’s restrooms in a fifth of the educational campus where a student walk was taking place.

“We demand that the competent authorities carry out the investigations pertinent and the corresponding actions are taken against who or who are responsible”.

The Neolonese Union also made a call not to revictimize the girls of this school and to direct all attention towards the adult and alleged perpetrator.

“We urge you to show the respect due to the girls and families affected by this event. We reiterate our commitment, service and support to the fathers and mothers of the family, we are with you.”