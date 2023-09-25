In a meeting with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, PT member states that he will use the bloc’s presidency to get closer to the Asian country

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), stated this Monday (September 25, 2023) that he is willing to use his provisional position as leader of Mercosur to facilitate trade agreements with Vietnam, in a move towards rapprochement with Southeast Asian countries.

“We discussed Vietnam’s interest in concluding a trade agreement with Mercosur. I will take the topic to our partners, taking advantage of the Brazilian presidency [no bloco]. I am sure that it is possible to move forward in this direction, because it is in our interest to bring Mercosur closer to Asia”declared Lula, after meeting with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Phạm Minh Chính, at Itamaraty.

In this sense, the president stated that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mauro Vieira, will travel to Indonesia soon to discuss a partnership between Brazil and Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), the Southeast Asian economic bloc that encompasses countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

“We are 2 countries from the global South committed to peace, multilateralism, sustainable development and the fight against hunger and poverty. We desire greater representation in international governance. I appreciate Vietnam’s continued support for Brazil to obtain a fixed seat on the UN Security Council”declared the PT member.

Cooperation agreement

On that occasion, Brazil signed 4 international cooperation agreements with the Vietnamese Prime Minister in the areas of agriculture, education, defense and culture, in addition to a partnership for diplomatic activities within the scope of international relations.

Among the points mentioned by Lula are efforts to open the Vietnam market to new Brazilian agricultural products and the signing of an agreement for student mobility between the 2 countries.

“Brazil exports to Vietnam the same as it exports to France. He [o Vietnã] It is the 6th largest market for Brazilian agribusiness products. We want to further expand this flow and diversify it with more high-value-added products,” said the president.

Lula also stated that the Minister of Science and Technology, Luciana Santos (PCdoB), will travel to Vietnam in November this year to discuss partnerships between the 2 countries in the areas of technology and startups.