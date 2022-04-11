Three months after the installation of the cabinet, the presented plans have to be finalized again. The war in Ukraine, and its repercussions on the Netherlands, require a review. That also means that politicians must dare to make painful choices, writes political reporter Hans van Soest in this comment.

That the plans have to be adjusted so quickly, no one can be blamed. The future looked completely different just a few months ago. Before the turn of the year, the Central Planning Bureau (CPB) thought that inflation would actually level off in 2022. Instead, it is breaking post-war records partly due to the energy crisis. Economic growth is under pressure. The CPB predicted last month that the problems will not be too bad, but immediately said how uncertain that prognosis was. In short: the government must take into account that it receives less money than expected, while at the same time one financial setback after another is presenting itself and there is a widely supported desire in The Hague to spend even more money than was in the coalition agreement. planned. See also More than 70 g of mephedrone seized from a visitor in Moscow

Because whoever walked around in The Hague in recent weeks, wouldn’t think the world has changed† In addition to the forced extra investments in Defence, a large part of the House wants more money to compensate students who fell under the loan system, more money for youth care, more money for pensioners. And although all those individual wishes are at their core defensible, is it impossible to grant all those wishes together now†



Quote

The Hague must dare to say that less money is being spent here and there

The CPB has already warned that this coalition agreement will affect public finances in the future threaten to go completely off balance† That danger will only increase if the cabinet does not intervene and opens the money tap even further. Government parties prefer not to make cutbacks, although there seems to be a cut in, for example, an investment fund in the economy. But what is most striking is that the government is arguing for more flexible compliance with European fiscal rules. However, The Hague must dare to say that less money is being spent here and there. No matter how painful. Otherwise, it will present future generations with a huge problem.

What do you think? You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.