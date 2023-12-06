The transfer season is approaching, of last-minute agreements, of signings, renewals, but also of smoke, a lot of smoke in the main markets, the Colombian Professional Soccer is no exception.

The rumor of the moment has to do with Millionaires. The current League champion, who has acknowledged that he is looking for a center forward against the imminent departure of Fernando Uribewhose return to the blue house was marked by injuries and difficulties in getting back into the rhythm.

There was talk of Pablo Sabbag, loaned last season by Equidad Seguros Alianza of Peru, but with an uncertain future, as it is possible that he will return to the Bogotá club after the purchase option did not become effective. For now there has been no progress beyond an offer.

Until then it was known in Colombia, but from Argentina a rumor arrived that lit up social networks: Will Millonarios go for Miguel Borja, River Plate forward?

The rumor comes from the journalist Gustavo Yarroch, of ESPNwho stated that the blue would have asked about Borja’s conditions, with the intention of obtaining a loan, thinking about participation in the Copa Libertadores 2024.

His argument was the lack of continuity of the striker in River Plate, where he has been alternating in Demichelis’ plans. In different games in which he was available he went to the substitute bench due to a technical decision.

In the last hours, Footballred consulted Juan Pablo Pachón representative of Miguel Ángel Borja about that possible interest and his response was emphatic: “Bullshit. Who knows who invents these ridiculous things,” said.

The forward actually hopes to gain more regularity to be back on the radar of the Colombian National Team, which surely added to the time of spreading the rumor, which in any case Pachón denied by saying that a transfer is “Absolutely impossible.”

The reality is that, in terms of showcase, one like River Plate’s is hardly surpassed in South America even if it is a substitute. Besides, Borja has a contract signed until December 2025 and it cost more than 6 million dollars, which would force a complex negotiation in which Millonarios would hardly be involved.

