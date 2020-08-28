The first time Winnie Karanja attended a computer science class, she came across a dimly lit classroom, with the blinds almost all the way down. “I was one of only two girls and one of only two racial minority students,” says the young Kenyan American, now founder and leader. Maydm, an organization located in Madison (Wisconsin) focused on opening the doors of the technology sector to underrepresented girls and young people in this sector. That room in darkness reinforced one of the many and persistent stereotypes that scare away the brilliant minds of minority groups in a sector burdened by its scarce diversity. “In terms of gender, we have recently started talking about women like Catherine Johnson, who were pioneers in the field. If you ask someone about the leaders of technology, they will think of Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. And we have series like Silicon Valley perpetuating this idea that the technology sector is a place for white men with an air of brotherhood ”, he says.

Karanja’s motivation, recognized last year by Forbes as one of its 30 under 30 In the social entrepreneurship category, it is making sure that young people who have been entering Maydm programs for five years know that the technology sector does not have to be a gloomy den full of people who do not represent you and whose relationships do not include them. “If you don’t know what it looks like, you’re going to be guided by what you’ve seen on TV. And what we see on TV are technological spaces created for the advancement of white men and with a strong macho culture -bro culture- ”, he insists.

In his own words, Maydm training programs combine technical skills with mentoring and exposure. How does this mix work?

We know that technical skills are not sufficient to cause significant change in groups that have traditionally been underrepresented. You need to have a mentor. Someone to defend you, support you and help you know what is in the hood that you do not know. Mentors are people who work in the technology sector and who help students see the opportunities they can find in it.

And exposure is especially important to help break down those perceptions you have or have been presented of about what it’s like to work in the tech industry.

Then the students begin to see that they have skills, a mentor who encourages them and they see workspaces where there are people like them, of similar age groups or with whom they identify. They begin to see that it is a place for them, not a strange place.

How much of this change can entities like Maydm drive, and how much has to happen in society?

What we can promote through Maydm requires participation and support from the entire system. Education has to support racial minority students in STEM subjects, especially math. Parents need to know about opportunities and be able to connect their children with them. Companies have to reflect and establish new practices in their hiring methods, the environments and the culture they create.

There are easy ways to get people into the tech sector, but we need resources. And the foundations don’t work. The way we have always done things has been aimed at the majority group. If we are to promote change, it cannot be for the majority.

Another limitation he points out is that it is more difficult to get funding for programs aimed at younger students. Why is this happening?

There is a thought that students who are in elementary school – up to 10 years old – will not understand fundamentals of Engineering or Computer Science. In addition, from the point of view of companies, it is more difficult to invest in someone who has almost 20 years to go to enter the job market.

But we need to do it. I have seen our elementary students. Their minds are capable of absorbing a great deal. They grasp concepts very quickly. By investing in these ages, we will begin to create a culture of innovation, curiosity, and creativity in problem solving.

Does this myopia have a cure?

It requires intentionality and understanding that we cannot think only of now. A company that wants to prosper has to ask itself what its workforce will look like in twenty years.

I hope it has a cure, but I still don’t see it. And I wonder if 15 years from now we will look back and wish we had done more. Because right now there are 1.5 million job openings in the tech field. And we are in 2020.

What changes for students who go through Maydm?

I would say that what changes is that suddenly they say: “Wow, this was not as difficult as it seemed.” They start to see that they like it, that it is fun and that they can do it. They make friends with other county students or even kids at their college who didn’t know they had common interests. That’s what brings you back, the ability to say, “Ok, I’m not the only black girl who’s interested in computer engineering. I have friends. They like this too. I have made a web page. I’m great, I’m brilliant and whatever happens, no one can take this experience away from me.

Do you address ethical issues with them such as the potential of technology to exacerbate social injustice?

Yes. We have very honest discussions about the biases that technology can create. We talked about how facial recognition can be used to unlock a phone, but it is also being used by the police and court systems. And then we delve into the fact that technology, like everything else, can be used to the detriment or benefit of society, and the importance of having diverse voices in the industry that can stop the development of a certain product.

Is the urgency of a revolution in industry being more recognized in the present climate of condemnation of racial injustice?

I do not know. I think that in society, sometimes there are times when people open their eyes and acknowledge the problem. But it takes time to dismantle these structures. Are companies willing to invest that time? Saying that we have to do it implies a lot in the way you recruit, describe your jobs, and create a work environment. It demands honesty and vulnerability. And I don’t know if the tech industry is at that point. They may say yes, but how much are they willing to do?

I don’t see that urgency. Maybe there is an idea of ​​catching up because everyone is talking about it. But when it stops being in the headlines. Will it still be among your practices? This requires people to deal with a lot of internal and institutional work.

In a recent interview, he spoke of a teacher who told him how she had applied to a national organization for help teaching her students to code and did not even get a response. Are more local projects needed?

We need a holistic approach. It is truly important for everyone to see that there is not a single racial and ethnic group thriving in a certain industry, that that kind of genius is not tied to one group. For that we need advertisements where people from racial minorities talk about this. We need to bring technology to these communities, it is not enough to make children leave their neighborhoods to learn to write code. Scholarships are needed, learning programs that are well reinforced. Here there are many access problems with transportation. If you give someone a scholarship but there are no buses …

There must be many support structures. And I can’t speak for the big companies, but some Madison companies are saying, “Okay, how do we do it?” One of the most important points is to stop, listen to the community, be open to an honest reflection and decide that being a company that everyone wants to be part of is more important than preserving a certain type of culture that has always been there. .

Can you imagine a future in which Maydm is over?

I can’t, but that’s my goal. I believe that the purpose of any non-profit organization is that its work will one day be complete. How fast will we get there? I dont know. I don’t know if I will be able to see it. But I do think that we will start to see a change in companies that understand this and start investing.

2020 is a critical time for humanity and we have the opportunity to reimagine what the future will look like. There is a lot of potential to imagine a good that is better for everyone. And technology plays a key role in this. My hope is that in the next few years we will look back and see that 2020 pushed us to be better humans and to improve the quality of life for everyone.