Vitriolic words for Codacons and ministers, but also the moved memory of Gianluca Vialli: Fedez once again not trivial

He was eagerly awaited by all and did not disappoint. As always he talked about himself, Fedez. Her freestyle has moved the waters not only of Sanremo, but also of Rai, of television in general and of politics. In his text, however, also an important message addressed to a dear person who is no longer there, Gianluca Vialli.

Credit: San Remo Rai

Last night, they took turns on the Ariston stage the last 14 artists in the competition for the 73rd edition of the Festival. The general classification, in the first 5 places, sees Marco Mengoni, Colapesce and Dimartino, Madame, Tananai and Elodie.

Brilliant too Francesca Fagnani, who accompanied Amadeus as co-host. Exceptional international guests black Eyed Peasthe irreverent comedian Hard Angel and literally extraordinary Gianni Morandi, Albano and Massimo Ranieri.

Then, around mid-evening, it was Fedez’s turn to animate the evening. On the base produced by Salmo she sang a text by him in freestyle and, as usual, he certainly didn’t stay within the lines that normality and the prime time of the first national network would theoretically impose.

OMG FEDEZ VS CODACONS WITH THE TEXT NOT PROGRAMMED WITH THE STAFF OF #SANREMO2023 pic.twitter.com/bKLol0LuVq — trashbiccis (@trashbiccis) February 8, 2023

In the text he did not spare himself in criticizing his number 1 enemy, the Codaconsthe minister for the family Roccella and the deputy minister Bignami. Then quote Matthew Messina Money hey Maneskins.

Fedez and the song for Vialli

At the end of his text he also spoke of his illness and of a person who was close to him during the difficult period of treatment, Gianluca Vialli.

Alright let’s lighten up. I had cancer and like a real badass I went on tv and cried. When I think of who gave me strength, I look up. It is the memory of Gianluca that I bring to the stage.

Words sung while her eyes were visibly moved. Vialli, who passed away on 6 January at the age of only 58 after having fought with the same disease di Fedez, although not knowing the singer personally, had contacted him to instill in him the courage and strength necessary to face that painful period.

A gesture, that, that Fedez will never forget.

Regarding the other words spoken in the song, Fedez himself explained at the end that Rai knew nothing about it and that assumes full responsibility.