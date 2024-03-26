Yogurts, that creamy and delicious dessert, have been a staple in many people's diets for decades. But did you know that not all yogurts are created equal when it comes to health benefits? Nutrition experts warn that choosing the right type of yogurt can make a big difference in how it affects your body.

Yogurt, along with milk, is a rich source of calcium, essential for the health of our bones. But not all yogurts are the same.

While supermarket shelves are packed with a wide range of options, from the sweetest flavors to natural and skimmed, Health experts say that plain yogurt, without added sugar or preservatives, is the healthiest option.

What happens to your body when you consume natural yogurt regularly? Here are some ways this food can benefit you:

Take care of your microbiota: Natural yogurt is a key ally to maintain a healthy balance in your intestinal microbiota, crucial for good digestive health.

Strengthens bones and teeth: Thanks to its high calcium content, natural yogurt contributes to the strengthening of your bones and teeth.

satiating effect: Eating plain yogurt can help you feel fuller for longer, which can be helpful if you're trying to control your weight.

Improve your immune system: With a variety of vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins A, E, D and group B, natural yogurt can strengthen your immune system, helping you fight diseases.

How to incorporate it into your diet in a healthy way

If you find the tart taste of plain yogurt difficult at first, you can soften it by adding fresh fruit, nuts, or even dark chocolate pieces. However, avoid combining it with foods rich in sugars, as this could counteract its health benefits.

When selecting yogurts at the supermarket, it is important to read the labels carefully. Avoid yogurts that promise to be “0% fat,” as they are usually loaded with sweeteners. Instead, look for yogurts with natural ingredients and low in sugars, preferably with less than 5 grams of sugar per 100 grams of yogurt.