Anger among PVV leader Geert Wilders, because the VVD faction in the Senate votes for the dispersal law that he hates so much. “We have a problem,” he said. The PVV is negotiating with VVD, NSC and BBB about a new cabinet and all four parties do not want that law. But the fact that the senators are not an extension of their political leaders in the House of Representatives is proof that our system functions well, writes political reporter Hans van Soest in this commentary.

