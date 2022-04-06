War Russia Ukraine, all the leaders who fail to say “Putin”

There war in Ukraine go on. Putin for 41 days now it has been bombarding all the main cities of the village and now it is Tsar it has been at the center of the political debate and not only for some time. There is talk everywhere about this invasion by Russian troops, but – we read in the Corriere della Sera – there are a fair number of politiciansmany of these party leaderwho never pronounce that last name. How hard is it to say: Putin. A strange form of aphasia, limited to the impossibility of spelling a single name. It affects masters of speech, principles of rhetoric, speakers indefatigable, able to speak for hours and hours without the aid of a drop of water. Four for all, like the musketeers: Silvio BerlusconiMatteo SalviniBeppe CricketJoseph With you.

To want to think badly, – continues the Corriere – this serves to prepare the ground of tomorrow, when a still distant peace will perhaps arrive and the bombs and the massacres. And you can finally get back to talking with the friend foundthat of a thousand praises and a hundred thousand business: Vladimir Putin. Forget Putin also the president of the AnpiGianfranco Pagliarulowhich calls for a neutral commission of inquiry into the massacre of Bucha: “With almost every certainty it was the Russians. But there must be a trial before one condemnation“.

