The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced a ban on performing work under the sun and in open places from 12:30 pm until 3:00 pm daily, from June 15 to September 15, 2023.

The implementation of the ban comes in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No. (44) of 2022 regarding occupational health and safety and labor accommodations, which aims to provide a decent environment for workers that takes into account their protection from occupational hazards and sparing them injuries and occupational diseases.

It is decided that the daily working hours, in both the morning and evening periods, will not exceed eight hours during the months of the ban, and in the event that the worker employs more than that during the 24 hours, the increase is considered additional work for which the worker receives an additional wage according to the provisions of the law regulating labor relations, in parallel with the need to Employers provide a shaded place to ensure the comfort of workers during their downtime.

Mohsen Al-Nasi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs, said: “The health and safety of workers is a major pillar of labor market legislation, as the ministry is keen to provide appropriate conditions that guarantee a safe work environment for them,” noting that the “noon work ban” that applies for the year The 19th in a row corresponds to the best professional and humanitarian standards that aim to protect workers from the potential risk of injuries resulting from high temperatures during the summer period, especially at noon.

The provisions of the noon work ban take into account ensuring the continuity of work in a way that serves the objectives of the public interest, as it stipulates the exception of some works in which it is necessary for technical reasons to work non-stop, such as the work of laying the asphalt mixture and pouring concrete if it cannot be implemented or completed after the ban period, and the necessary works To ward off danger or repair faults that affect society in general, such as cutting off water supply lines, cutting off electricity, cutting off traffic, and other major faults. The exception also includes works whose implementation requires a permit from a competent government agency due to their impact on the flow of traffic and services, and whose completion requires non-stop work, including cutting off or diverting main traffic routes, and cutting power lines and communications.

In the event of executing the exempted works, the employer must provide cold drinking water commensurate with the number of workers and the conditions of safety and public health, and means and materials for irrigation such as salts and others that are approved for use by the local authorities in the country, in addition to providing first aid at the work site, and means of industrial refrigeration. Suitable umbrellas to protect from direct sunlight, and to provide a shaded place for workers to rest during their downtime.

A fine of 5,000 dirhams will be imposed for violating the provisions and controls of the ban for each worker, with a maximum of 50,000 dirhams in the event of multiple workers who are employed in violation of the ban controls.