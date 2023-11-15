Last January, discreetly and without any public explanation in this regard, the Government of Giorgia Meloni sent a circular to Italian municipalities demanding that they stop registering children born to homosexual couples in the civil registry. abroad through surrogacy or artificial insemination. In the absence of a specific law that regulates these cases, some progressive mayors have been registering these children on their own in recent years, something that the Executive urged them to never do again.

That decision by Meloni, which was highly criticized by the LGBT community, has caused a collateral effect: based on an extreme interpretation of the circular sent at the beginning of the year by the Ministry of the Interior, the Padua Prosecutor’s Office, in the north of the country, has brought to court the 33 lesbian couples who, since 2017, registered their children born abroad in this municipality thanks to artificial insemination as children of two mothers. There are 37 children, aged between 40 days and 8 years old, who are now left at the expense of Justice deciding, in a process that began this Tuesday, if they have to be left, at least legally, without one of their mothers, who would at the same time lose any rights over the minor.

The start of this trial in the Padua courts led to a protest by the families involved, who are trying to avoid the family and legal earthquake that the court’s decision could cause if it cancels the rights of the woman who has not given birth to the children. . On the first day of the process they achieved a partial victory, when the Prosecutor’s Office changed its initial position and considered that it is necessary for the Constitutional Court to examine the issue. Now it will be up to the magistrate in charge of the case to decide whether to continue or, instead, accept the request of the Prosecutor’s Office so that the high court rules whether excluding from the registry children born to lesbian couples with artificial insemination represents a violation of the rights of those children.

«It has gone very well. She has impressed us that the judges have listened to us with great interest, beyond the position of the Prosecutor’s Office. The question that the challenge to the registration of these children is inadmissible has seemed convincing,” said lawyer Susanna Lollini, who represents one of the lesbian couples involved in the process, in which the defense lawyers insisted on the need for the Constitutional Court to rule on this matter. The lawyer Michele Giarratano, who represents 15 of the 33 couples applied for, also expressed the hope that “the interest of the minor” will prevail, which in his opinion will not happen if Justice chooses to remove one of the couples. mothers “without taking into account ties and affections, effectively turning him into an orphan.”

The Padua process is a case as extreme as it is paradigmatic of the difficulty that the different public administrations in Italy have in recognizing the rights of sexual minorities. «We live in a hole, in which it is believed that members of the LGBT community, although they pay taxes like everyone else, have to live without rights forever. Italy is at the level of Hungary and Poland in this matter. We are a unique case in Western Europe, beyond other examples of countries such as San Marino or the Vatican City State,” lamented Alessia Crocini, president of the Famiglie Arcobaleno (Rainbow Families) association, a reference in Italy within the community. LGBT.