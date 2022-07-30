I find the controversy generated among the supporters of Atlético de Madrid by the possible incorporation of Cristiano Ronaldo to the team for next season somewhat unpleasant. Cristiano always brings news, money, comments, expectations. Why would a team like Atlético deprive themselves of such excitement? It is cruel to revile him with the argument of age, when Cristiano seems to show that the future will be full of footballers like him, who age accompanied by nutritional, medical and controlled aging advances. Other great athletes will age before Ronaldo and he will continue to be active.

But I would like to go further. Cristiano sees his success as the construction of a myth and that myth needs more than goals and leagues. He has to find a meaning, an inheritance. And that meaning is called João Félix, the beautiful Portuguese player who, many times, has been compared to Cristiano, to the point of wanting to see him as a continuator. They share manager, nationality and love for the sport. On one occasion, Cristiano played with Juventus against Atlético, I was there with Loles León. It was a heavy and complicated game. We witnessed the monumental, noisy whistle that greeted Cristiano and did not let go of him throughout the game. I saw the player’s reaction live. Stoic, firm as one of his goals. Under that thunderous noise he crossed the field to approach to shake the hand of his compatriot. Cristiano the king of gestures! What he was doing was sealing his status as a myth and reference for new generations, represented by João. In my exalted opinion, I do not believe that there is a history of such a symbolic connection since the time when Emperor Hadrian returned from his martial conquests to embrace Antinous. Atlético fans could also see it this way. And allow him to initiate the farewell to him from his ranks.

Just as I celebrate this possible return, I also toast to the recovery of Ana Obregón’s traditional summer inn. Some things should not go away. And we have to thank Hello! and Obregón herself having made this decision, using the family pool, to turn the posada into a mystical exaltation, a marriage between the swimsuit and the spirit. the power of spandex as a repairman. Obregón is a reference for his followers. Many of the things that we normally assume today we owe to her. For example, posture as naturalness. It is a good sign in these convulsive and incendiary times that she recovers one of her most iconic legacies. In addition, she now injects him with a new meaning, with a new spirituality. Of a new chromatic choice and what we suffer, she speaks of relativizing, because life has been cruel and her teaching is that we should not let happiness pass because it can disappear.

Prince Albert of Monaco (in the center of the image), visits the Sima del Elefante site, in Atapuerca, accompanied by Elena Rossini-Notter, general director of the Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology of Monaco; Juan Luis Arsuaga, Henry de Lumley and Eudald Carbonell.

Atapuerca Foundation/EFE

At the last minute, coinciding with the overbooked In the Marivent Palace, Alberto de Mónaco, who was Obregón’s boyfriend thousands of years ago, visited Atapuerca. He arrived at the site without a wife or children, without ties but with a clear anthropological purpose: “It is essential to know who we are.” And after dispatching you with that philosophical statement, he went off to taste beans and hake like any other Neanderthal.

There is no doubt that in this love for DNA, in this search for genetic inheritance even under the stones, a very aristocratic concern emerges. In my jumbled head, everything seems to be connected by the same DNA. Cristiano wants to return to Madrid to extend his hand to whom he considers his heir, a feat that can be understood as a solitary act of love for football, steeped in that desire to “know who we are”. The Bourbons en masse return to their paid vacations in Majorca. And Obregón returns to the inn from the past because, after two years of painful mourning, he returns to life, to the arena. to the origin.