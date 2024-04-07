Upon his late arrival at Schiphol, a hungry Charles C. Mann was immediately introduced to the dubious blessings of globalization: real Dutch sushi. “That's how it was advertised,” he says, laughing. “With seaweed from the North Sea. Not very good, by the way.”

Journalist Mann, author of bestsellers about Native America, globalization and ecology, visits the Netherlands for a few days at the invitation of his acquaintance Joris Lohman, founder of the innovative food platform Food Hub. We meet him at the Amsterdam office of consultancy firm Deloitte, which wants to play a role in agroconsultancy and where he has just given his vision on climate and agriculture.

CV Globalization

Charles C. Mann (1955) is an author and journalist, for, among other things The New York Times. His best-known books are 1491 (2005), on pre-Columbian America, and 1493 (2011) on the global consequences of America's 'discovery'. Published in 2018 The Wizard and the Prophetabout technological innovation and green thinking about the future.

The latter deserves much more attention, he believes. “Three quarters of the CO 2 emissions come from fossil fuels, so we now know what to do about it. But the rest mainly comes from agriculture, what we should do about it is much more unclear. According to figures I know, about 4 percent of investments in climate change worldwide go to agricultural reform, which is far too little.”

That interest in agriculture fits into Mann's new project, a regional history of the American West from 20,000 years ago to the present, seen from an indigenous perspective. At the same time, it is “a reflection on the way we think about and interact with the natural environment.” The book, working title Due Westshould be released this year.

Archaeologists and historians, says Mann, now have a good idea of ​​that history, but this does not yet exist outside those disciplines. “Take the drought that the American West is currently experiencing. This also occurred in the ninth and twelfth centuries, but the causes are different. I think it would be useful to investigate how people dealt with it at the time. Not to imitate that exactly, but to get to know the principles of their approach.”

What can we learn from this?

“Then you had cultures that managed to survive and others that had a much more difficult time. Why? The successful cultures developed new technologies to collect and store water, to adapt the landscape to the conditions. It would be foolish to think that it is all irrelevant now. The same applies to pre-modern Europe, we can also learn a lot from that.”

Also look at tree crops, they need much less water and can withstand heat much better

Who did well?

“Specifically the Mogollon in the low desert below the Colorado Plateau. The population density in rural areas was higher in the twelfth century than today. They made very efficient use of the available water and grew all kinds of crops during the drought. These areas are now completely dependent on external supplies for their water. I was visiting an agricultural valley near Safford, Arizona. That's where they get all their water from the Colorado far away, and they dock flood irrigationthey flood the place, instead of drip irrigation, sprinkle slowly. I asked one of the engineers who work there how much evaporates. He said, well, everything. That was a bit of a joke, but 80 percent of that irrigation water evaporates. Psycho!”

So how did the Mogollon do it?

“They harvested the dew. You make large, shallow holes into which the water seeps. They grew their crops with that, even cotton. We can't do it that way now, of course, but we can learn from the principle. There is water in the desert that you can use.

“Also look at tree crops, they need much less water and can withstand heat much better. Chestnuts, for example. All ancient indigenous agricultural cultures did this so that they had something to fall back on if the annual harvest was disappointing. Agriculture must become much more diverse.”

Indigenous peoples practiced controlled burning, which meant that there were fewer major forest fires then than there are now

At the same time, 'indigenous knowledge' is romanticized. How do you see that?

“Yes, seeing Native America as either barbarism or paradise is always a risk. Most native people I know hate it. It reminds me of what a Jewish acquaintance once told me, that a woman had said to him: I'm glad my new boyfriend is Jewish because now we're going to have gifted children. (laughs). They're bizarre stereotypes. Indigenous cultures were not magical in their dealings with the environment, they were innovative and smart.

“Take forest management. Indigenous people participated controlled burning, which meant that there were fewer major forest fires then than there are now. That is an economic skill that you have to learn. Let's use that local knowledge. Nowadays, if you want to burn controlled forests, you need a certified one burn boss needed, that will cost you a thousand dollars a day and they are often not available. While you native have people living nearby who know how to do it! Give them that certificate!”

There was also waste?

“There has been debate for years about whether Native Americans wiped out all the large mammals on the continent through overhunting. I do not believe that conclusive evidence has been found for that hypothesis. Climate was probably much more important for that extinction. Yes, of course there was waste, that's what happens with people. One of my Comanche sources told me that they killed so many bison while hunting because they are very social animals and they were afraid that the survivors would spread the word about what had happened and keep herds away from the area (laughs). But there were a lot of bison left – until the white hunters came.”

The prophets won the cultural debate, the magicians the scientific one

Is there an indigenous renaissance?

“In any case, many indigenous groups in the US are doing better than we usually think. Nearly all roughly three hundred recognized native communities west of the Mississippi are increasing in number and doing better economically. This has a number of causes. Of course, it helps that the federal government is no longer trying to eradicate them (laughs). Until the 1970s, Washington actively tried to break up tribal groups. That is over. What also helps is that the federal health care system is finally getting its affairs in better order. And then there is the income from casinos, because you can gamble on many reservations.”

In your last book you contrasted belief in technology, the 'wizard', with ecological thinking, the 'prophet'. Who was right?

“The prophets won the cultural debate, the magicians the scientific one. The fear of nuclear energy has decreased, on the other hand there has been more green awareness. What I think is a shame is that the climate movement has so much difficulty recognizing any progress. As if you are giving the opponents ammunition. RCP 8.5, the darkest climate scenario, was once realistic. Not anymore. A lot can still go wrong, but there is progress, definitely.”