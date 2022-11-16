When herb-stir-me-not is touched, the plant closes the leaves almost immediately. Japanese researchers have now discovered that this process is triggered by rapid changes in the amount of calcium ions. Simultaneously with electrical signals, they control a movement organ, the leaf cushion (pulvinus). The rapid response does not make herb-stir-me-less attractive to herbivores, write the biologists into this week Nature Communications.

Animals can respond quickly to stimuli with nerves. But plants can also take action very quickly thanks to electrical signals, for example when touched, cold or in pain. A famous example is Mimosa pudicathe herb-don’t-stir-me-that, at the slightest touch, folds its feather-shaped green leaves inwards and droops, making it a lot less attractive to voracious insects.

A grasshopper elicits the protective response on the leaf of a stir-me-not herb.

Photo Masatsugu Toyota/Saitama University



Biologists have been amazed for centuries about the sensitivity of the plant species, so all kinds of research has been done: ranging from studies into the day-night rhythm of the plant (the leaves also fold at night) to the reaction of the plant burning or cutting off some leaves (result: prolonged folding of the remaining leaves). It had already been discovered that there is an electrical discharge towards the movement organs in the plant. These pulvini are located at the base of the leaves, stems and flowers and secrete water as a result of the electrical signal. As a result, they shrink, causing the leaves to fold and the plant to droop.

It has long been suspected that calcium ions located between the plant cells also play a role in the process, and this has now been demonstrated for the first time by the Japanese researchers. Using fluorescent light, they discovered that when the plant is touched or injured with scissors, a stream of Ca2+ ions runs through the leaves. Almost immediately (around 0.15 seconds) after those ions reach the pulvinus, the plant closes itself. The electrical discharge and the calcium peak take place simultaneously, the researchers write: so it is not the case that one drives the other, but that both processes take place simultaneously.

The folding is intended to prevent insect damage

When the flow of calcium ions is blocked by treating the leaves with lanthanum ions, no leaf movement occurs, the authors found. They also saw that locusts ate more of the lanthanum-treated herb-stir-me-not plants compared to the ‘regular’ plants, from which they conclude that the folding of the leaves is intended to prevent insect damage.

To make sure it wasn’t the lanthanum treatment that changed the taste of the leaves, they also made ‘immobile’ plants using the molecular tool crispr-cas in which only the pulvinus was switched off and the leaves did not fold up either. The immobile plants lost almost twice as much weight as normal plants due to feeding: folding them does indeed prove to be beneficial for herb-don’t-stir-me.