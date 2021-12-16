Something that is becoming customary in Mictlan: An Ancient Mythical Tale is to add content generators as characters, but adapted to the time of the Conquest of Mexico. It happened to Fedelobo Y ALK4PON3; now it will happen to Wereverwero.

That was what the account recently announced on Twitter of this video game. Through a recent message he shared the first image of the model that he will have inside this new adventure.

Wereverwero becomes Spanish conqueror

There we can see the Wereverwero clad in armor, with breastplate, helmet and vambrazo. Also with clothes according to those times, in addition to a large mustache and beard.

The tuft of feathers on the upper part of the helmet stand out, as well as the ruff that adorns his neck. He is also armed with a sword. It is a good recreation of how the men of Hernan Cortes and other Spanish conquerors.

Bring pure star! ALK4PON3 is now part of Mictlán: An Ancient Mythical Tale

In your message in Twitter about Mictlan: An Ancient Mythical Tale the study in charge, Meta Studio, He says ‘dear nephews, just look who has just joined the Spanish ranks in this great adventure’.

To the above, add ‘that’s right it’s the same, the only @Wereverwero. Give him a big welcome and now let my Wero sweep him through. What do you think of his conqueror look? ‘. We will have to see this design from other angles.

Mictlan: An Ancient Mythical Tale is out until 2025

For the unaware, Ricardo Ortiz, better known as Wereverwero or just him Wero, is a youtuber focused on performing videovlogs, challenges and game session recordings. Your channel on Youtube it has 1.15 million subscribers and continues to grow.

As to Mictlan: An Ancient Mythical Tale, is an action and adventure title. From what was seen in his most recent cinematic trailer, it has elements of stealth and even a bit of magic.

All because one of the characters transforms into a jaguar to fight the Spanish conquerors. The game is on the right track but still lacks development time.

While that happens, many more details about its gameplay can be revealed, as well as the participation of other content creators. Hopefully 2022 brings good things to this development inspired by ancient Mexico.

