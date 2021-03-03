A popular Twitch user created the false news that the social network TikTok would be “banned in Argentina” and made it viral on networks, making the hashtag #RIPTikTok a trend on Twitter. However, it is not true: the app of the Chinese company ByteDance will continue to operate in the country.

The move, conceived during a stream, was later tweeted from an account that parodies the medium The chancellor with the same aesthetics of the portal.

“[AHORA] Argentina joined India’s request and will veto the country’s Tiktok application. The presidential decree by which the social network will stop working on April 15 of this year”He had tweeted.

Although the account explicitly clarifies in its biography that it is a parody, its entire aesthetic is the same as that of the medium, which contributes to the confusion. In fact, although many users helped to viralize the information by way of trollingThousands fell into the trap and lamented the false news.

Clarion does not reproduce the tweet or its author, who demonstrated how he did it via Twitch using Photoshop, so as not to contribute to the spread of fake news.

News in development.