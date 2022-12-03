Projeto Comprova verified the speech broadcast on video on social networks; Itamaraty confirmed that the allegation is unfounded

investigated content🇧🇷 Video about 7 minutes in which a man who claims to live in Portugal reads alleged news from abroad about Brazil. At a certain point in the video, he mentions that the Netherlands, India and Russia offered military support to the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

where it was published: Facebook and TikTok.

Conclusion of Comprova: The governments of Holland, India and Russia did not offer military support to Jair Bolsonaro. The false statement was published in a video in which a man identifies himself as a supporter of the Brazilian president. According to him, the information about the alleged support would be public.

In internet searches, there are no results that indicate the veracity of the allegation, whether news or even official notes on government websites of the countries cited by the author of the piece of disinformation.

Comprova also contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil. We question whether the ministry received any contact from these 3 countries (Netherlands, India and Russia) in order to offer military support to Brazil and Bolsonaro. According to Itamaraty, “the claim is not valid🇧🇷

Falsefor Comprova, is content that was invented or that has been edited to change its original meaning and deliberately disseminated to spread falsehood.

publication reach: As of November 23, the video has 443,000 views, 6,100 comments, and 54,000 reactions on Facebook. On TikTok, there were 690,000 views, 3,132 comments and 68,500 likes.

What the person responsible for the publication says: Comprova found the profiles on the social networks of the author of the videos. On TikTok he has two accounts. In one it is identified as “ronin” and in another as “Doubts“, the same name that appears on the Instagram account. In both, it is not possible to make contact by message. There is also a YouTube account.

The same videos were published on the 3 platforms. They are images in which the man reads and comments on alleged international news about Brazil on unknown sites. Most of the videos contain misinformation, some of which have already been verified by Comprova, such as a report introduced in a live of Argentines that uses false information about the Brazilian electoral process.

How do we check: The 1st step was to search for the video’s statement on Google, since the person responsible for the content stated that military support would be public. The search did not show result. The search for the terms “Russia” and “military” carries links related to the war in Ukraine.

In a search on the official websites of the governments of Netherlands🇧🇷 India and Russia We also did not find news about the military and Brazil. On the Russian site, by the way, the most recent post with a reference to Brazil is a interview by Russian President Vladimir Putin, on October 27, before the second round of elections in Brazil. In the conversation, Putin says that the Russians have “a good relationship with Mr. [Luiz Inácio] Lula [da Silva] and a good relationship with Mr. [Jair] Bolsonaro🇧🇷 Putin states in the text that Russia will not interfere “in their internal politics, that’s what matters most🇧🇷

Countries recognized Lula’s victory

The 3 countries mentioned by the author of the video recognized Lula’s victory in the presidential elections in Brazil. Comprova has already shown that the Netherlands there were done so, disproving another piece of misinformation that said otherwise. The portal wow showed that India also recognized Lula’s victory. It’s the Power360 already published that the leader of Russia did the same.

why do we investigate: Comprova investigates suspicious content that goes viral on social media about the pandemic and public policies of the federal government and pieces that question the result of the presidential elections. Publications such as the one verified here put democracy at risk, inflaming acts of a coup-like nature that are taking place across the country, potentially disrupting our democratic system.

Other checks on the topic: Comprova has already shown that it is false that voters’ votes were revealed from the decoding of the ballot box system and that the election result is not under analysis by the Justice after Armed Forces report🇧🇷

WHAT IS PROOF?

O Proof Project brings together journalists from different Brazilian media outlets to discover and investigate misleading, invented and deliberately false information about public policies shared on social networks or via messaging apps. Comprova is a non-profit initiative.