Video uses deputies’ speeches out of context to claim that minister was accused of receiving bribes to release criminals

investigated content: Videos on YouTube claiming that the FBI (Federal Beureau of Investigationin English) demanded from the PF (Federal Police) and the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) the arrest and extradition of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes on suspicion of receiving bribes to release leaders of criminal organizations.

where it was published: YouTube.

Conclusion of Comprova: videos published on YouTube lie when they claim that the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, demanded that the attorney general of the Republic Augusto Aras authorize the arrest and extradition of Alexandre de Moraes, minister of the Federal Supreme Court, to the United States. The minister would be accused of receiving bribes to release criminals.

The 1st disinformation content uses speeches by the federal deputy sanderson (PL-RS) to say that the FBI’s demand came after he revealed that the FBI would be coming to Brazil for a task force with the Federal Police.

In the video, Sanderson is presented as a federal police officer. In fact, he is, but he is on leave while serving his term in the Chamber of Deputies. However, the deputy’s statements were taken out of context. The video uses his participation in the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the BNDES on August 28, 2019, and there is no mention of the FBI.

The 2nd content makes the same allegations and states, this time, that the former federal deputy and now district deputy Paula Belmonte (Cidadania-DF) personally went to the FBI headquarters in Washington, in the United States, accompanied by deputy Sanderson, to take evidence that Alexandre de Moraes would have received bribes from a cartel and sent the money abroad in tax havens.

The speech by the parliamentarian used in the video was also taken out of context, as she was addressing a deponent at the BNDES CPI on May 8, 2019, without mentioning the FBI or the minister.

The Attorney General’s Office informed Comprova in a note that the “the body did not receive any official letter or document with the aforementioned content” and further clarified that “The Federal Constitution (art. 5, item LI) prevents the extradition of a native Brazilian, except for the cases of loss of nationality, provided for in art. 12, paragraph 4 of the CF”. That is, even if he had received an alleged letter from the FBI, it would not be so simple to extradite Alexandre de Moraes.

The FBI was contacted but did not respond as of the publication of this check. There is no news that Moraes is facing lawsuits in the United States, nor that he is wanted by the FBI, which does not list him among those wanted for various crimes, including those of “white collar”.

Moraes also does not appear in the Interpol Red List, different from what one of the videos indicates. In addition, US Senator Dan Sullivan recently denied to EstadãoVer that he asked the FBI to arrest Moraes, contrary to what one of the videos claims.

Falsefor Comprova, is content that was invented or that has been edited to change its original meaning and deliberately disseminated to spread falsehood.

publication reach: Comprova investigates suspicious content with greater reach on social networks. The 1st video was viewed over 116,000 times on YouTube as of March 31st, and the second, 107,000 times.

How do we check: Comprova searched for the main terms found in the 2 videos, such as “FBI”, “Alexandre de Moraes”, “PGR” and “kickback”. No news on the subject was found, but verifications made by checking agencies that denied similar content or that associated Minister Alexandre de Moraes with the criminal faction Primeiro Comando da Capital, the PCC (Estadão Verifies, UOL Check, Reuters, Rumors.org).

Next, the videos in which deputies Sanderson and Paula Belmonte appear talking about corruption, used in both publications, were searched for. Finally, the 2 parliamentarians who appear in the videos were activated, in addition to the PGR and the FBI.

Prisoners released

The false content states that the FBI would be after Alexandre de Moraes because he had received “Million Dollars” in “kickbacks to release criminals”. Besides being a lie that the FBI wanted to arrest the minister, he did not release criminals.

Recently, between the end of February and March 30, he ordered the release of more than 350 accused of acting on January 8, in Brasilia, but they are people who are still responding to the process, that is, they are not considered criminals.

Previously, in October 2020, the then Minister of the STF Marco Aurélio Mello determined the release of André de Oliveira Macedo, known as André do Rap, an important head of the PCC. Court colleague Luiz Fux suspended the decision, but the criminal is still on the run.

Senator did not ask the FBI to arrest a minister and the PGR did not receive a letter

The 1st of the videos argues that US Senator Dan Sullivan was the one who asked the FBI to arrest Moraes, triggering an alleged task force with the PF, along with a request for the arrest and extradition of the Brazilian minister to the PGR. None of this is true. Recently, the Estadão Verifies that Sullivan’s alleged claim had been fabricated.

The FBI did not respond whether it investigates the STF minister, but the PGR denied who has received any letter from the US office or from director Christopher Wray, nor with the content mentioned in the videos. And even if he had received it, it would not have been so simple to extradite the minister. That’s because the Federal Constitution of 1988 prevents the extradition of a native Brazilian, at least in the event of loss of nationality.

This is what article 5, item LI, of the CF says: “No Brazilian will be extradited, except for the naturalized one, in the case of a common crime, committed before naturalization, or of proven involvement in illicit trafficking in narcotics and similar drugs, as provided by law”.

Article 12, paragraph 4, which deals with the loss of nationality, states that this happens if the Brazilian “has had his naturalization cancelled, by court order, due to an activity harmful to the national interest” or if he “acquires another nationality”which is not the case of the minister.

Speeches by parliamentarians in CPI were taken out of context

The 2 investigated videos use excerpts from the speeches of 2 parliamentarians as if they were referring to the alleged investigations against Alexandre de Moraes, but the two speeches were made in 2019 and are out of context.

In the 1st video, federal deputy Sanderson addresses money changer Lúcio Funaro during his testimony to the CPI on Illicit Practices within the scope of the BNDES. The video is from August 25, 2019 and has nothing to do with the FBI or Moraes. At the time, Funaro was talking about JBS and businessmen Joesley and Wesley Batista.

In the 2nd video, there is a speech by the then Federal Deputy Paula Belmonte also during the CPI of the BNDES, this time on May 8, 2019. She was addressing Rubens Benevides Férrer Neto, former risk manager at Seguradora Brasileira de Crédito à Exportação, who was testifying on that occasion.

Once again, there is no mention of the FBI or Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Months later, in early 2020, Paula Belmonte told Jovem Pan that she received FBI agents in her office in Brasília in search of information about JBS related to the BNDES CPI. On the occasion, she delivered documents to the FBI on relations between the PT (Workers’ Party) and Cuba, mainly on the Mais Médicos program, such as published the magazine. There was no mention of Alexandre de Moraes.

The 2 parliamentarians were approached by Comprova, but did not respond to requests for information about possible dialogues with the FBI regarding the STF minister. One of the investigated contents goes so far as to say that the 2 were together earlier this year at the FBI headquarters in Washington, but no evidence was found that this had happened.

Paula Belmonte is now a district deputy and her official agenda does not include trips abroad. The only commitment registered, in fact, is the inauguration ceremony at the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District in January 1st this year.

Sanderson was re-elected federal deputy, but trips outside Brazil are also not included in his agenda. All events registered in the congressman’s agenda took place in Brasília this yearand not even in the meetings of the Committee on Public Security and Combating Organized Crime of the Chamber of Deputies were there representations by the deputy in relation to the FBI or Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

What the person responsible for the publication says: The report was unable to identify and contact the person responsible for the channel Without Fear of the Truth BR (2) who posted the videos.

why do we investigate: Comprova monitors suspicious content posted on social networks and messaging apps about public policies and elections at the federal level and opens investigations for those publications that have achieved greater reach and engagement. You can also suggest checks by WhatsApp +55 11 97045-4984.

Other checks on the topic: Alexandre de Moraes has already been the focus of other verifications published by Comprova, such as that of video with false information about him and that of false request for arrest in flagrante delicto against the minister after the elections.

WHAT IS PROOF?

O Proof Project brings together journalists from different Brazilian media outlets to discover and investigate misleading, invented and deliberately false information about public policies shared on social media or via messaging apps.

INVESTIGATED BY:

VERIFIED BY: