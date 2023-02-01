Mexico.- In social networks it has been spread in the last hours the alleged death of the actor Andrés García, but it is his wife Margarita Portillo who flatly denies it.

In an interview with the television program “De primera mano”, Margarita is upset that information is disseminated on the networks that has not been confirmed, therefore it is false.

“Andrés is delicate due to his illness, but stable, in his wheelchair. I don’t know where the rumors come from, pin…people, I think that nothing more to win ‘likes'”.

In addition, Margarita puts Andrés García on the phone so that Gustavo Adolfo Infante and the public can listen to him, as the journalist requests it: “I’m fine, here sunbathing…”, says the actor.

Andrés García is originally from the Dominican Republic, but he has been a nationalized Mexican for many years, he is 81 years old and has established himself as one of the most admired actors for his work in film and television.

Unfortunately, Andrés García has faced serious health problems for a few years to date, which is why he has withdrawn from the stage and lives in Acapulco, where his wife Margarita Portillo is on the lookout for his health.