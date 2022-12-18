investigated content🇧🇷 Video published on Twitter shows people clustered around a man who announces that he has received the news that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) asked for the cancellation of the diplomacy of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). It states that the request will be published in the Official Diary of the Union on December 12 and is applauded by the group of demonstrators.

Conclusion of Comprova: Content circulating on Twitter claiming that President Bolsonaro asked for the cancellation of President-elect Lula’s diplomacy is false. There are no records of any publication by President Bolsonaro on official diary regarding Lula’s graduation in a ceremony held at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). In addition, according to the TSE, there is no provision in any legal regulation that allows this type of action.

Graduation is a formality carried out with all elected candidates, including the president and vice president of the Republic. This year, the ceremony took place on December 12. The documents delivered by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE, enable the inauguration on January 1, 2023.

publication reach: Comprova investigates suspicious content with greater reach on social networks. By 2 pm on December 13, the publication had 29,000 views and accumulated 3,600,000 likes, 1,300,000 retweets and 205 comments on the social network.

What the person responsible for the publication says: The content was published on Twitter. Comprova tried to contact the person responsible for the account, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text.

How do we check: We started the check with a query to the TSE about the legality of a request for the annulment of the graduation ceremony that makes the 2022 election official. By email, we received the response from the body.

We looked for the supposed publication signed by President Bolsonaro on the Official Diary of the Union in December.

We also contacted the profile responsible for publishing the checked content to find out the origin of the allegations made by him.

In searches on Google for the terms “annulment”, “diplomation” and “Lula”, we found a check on the same disinformation content of the Rumors.org🇧🇷

DIPLOMATION CERTIFIES THAT CANDIDATES HAVE BEEN ELECTED

Graduation is a formal act organized by the Electoral Court provided for in voter code1, which certifies the result of the polls and certifies that the candidates on the elected slate are able to assume the positions in office. The approval of campaign accounts is also one of the conditions for carrying out the rite.

At the ceremony, the president-elect, Lula, and the vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), received their diplomas signed by the president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes. The document attests that they are qualified to exercise the mandates. The inauguration will take place on January 1, 2023.

The rite has existed since 1951, but was suspended during the military regime, from 1964 to 1985. Diplomacy was resumed in 1989, with redemocratization and the 1st direct election, with candidates elected by the people, after the dictatorship. In the case of presidential elections, the formality is carried out by the TSE. For all other federal, state, and district offices, the ceremony is done by the regional courts.

O official diary did not publish a request for annulment of the formality that awarded the Lula-Alckmin ticket. Regarding the legality of a request made by the president, the TSE informed that “there is no such provision in any legal regulation” and explained that the law No. 4.737/1965 determines the rules for appeal against the issuance of diplomas. The request only fits in cases of “supervening ineligibility or constitutional ineligibility and lack of eligibility condition”as determined by article 262.

why do we investigate: Comprova investigates suspicious content that goes viral on social networks about the pandemic, public policies of the federal government and pieces that question the result of the presidential elections.

Other checks on the topic: O Rumors.org checked the same content and, like Comprova, concluded it to be false.

In recent verifications involving the president-elect and the result of the election, Comprova showed that it is false that Lula cannot be graduated because he was prosecuted and arrested in 2018🇧🇷 He also explained that the election result is not under analysis by the Justice after Armed Forces report is that court certificate published on Twitter does not attest the ineligibility of the petista🇧🇷

