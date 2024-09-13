Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/13/2024 – 13:20

In an article in the journal “Nature”, scientists point out that there is no basis to support the claim that has been widely disseminated in recent years by news reports, NGOs, celebrities, authorities and even scientific publications. The claim that 80% of the world’s biodiversity is found in the territories of indigenous peoples has no basis whatsoever. An article published earlier this month in the scientific journal Nature points out that there is no data to support the claim, which has been widely cited in recent years in news reports, articles and even scientific publications.

In April of this year, for example, the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, cited the data during a national broadcast, when she stated that “indigenous territories preserve 80% of all biodiversity on the planet”. In 2022, film director James Cameron was another who cited the statement when promoting a new film in the Avatar franchise. The list is long.

But the authors of the Nature paper say the claim is “an unsubstantiated statistic” not supported by any real data, and warn that it could even put indigenous peoples’ own environmental preservation efforts at risk.

“The continued use of this number by United Nations agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), journalists, conservation biologists, and indigenous activists and advocates, among others, risks undermining the very cause it is being used to support,” the text states.

The researchers stress that indigenous communities play “essential roles” in conserving biodiversity, but point out that the 80% claim is simply “wrong”.

The text, written by 13 authors, including three scientists of indigenous origin, took about five years to produce. “There have been policy reports using this number. There have been scientific reports. It has been cited in more than 180 scientific publications,” says Álvaro Fernández-Llamazares, an ethnobiologist at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and one of the authors of the paper.

“Diversity cannot be easily quantified”

The Nature paper states that the 80% claim “is based on two misleading assumptions: that biodiversity can be divided into countable units and that these can be spatially mapped at a global level.” The scientists note, however, that “neither feat is possible” as biodiversity “is not something that can be easily quantified.”

Fernández-Llamazares emphasizes, according to the British newspaper The Guardian, that the intention is not to blame those who used the number. “What we are questioning is: how can it be that this number has gone unquestioned for so many years?”, highlights the scientist.

To trace the origin of the claim, the scientists searched decades of literature and citations. They say they found no reference to the “80 percent” before 2002, and that the percentage began to gain popularity in the years that followed.

While they found nothing resembling an actual calculation, the scientists did find reports from the United Nations and the World Bank from the early 2000s that appear to have contributed to the popularization of the distorted figure. These reports, in turn, cited an encyclopedia article on indigenous lands and research that suggested some tribes in the Philippines were “maintaining more than 80 percent of their original high-biodiversity forest cover.”

In the years that followed, a distorted version of this claim gained traction and began to encompass indigenous peoples in general around the world, not only in NGO reports but also in scientific articles.

According to the authors, at least 186 studies published in scientific journals such as BioScience and The Lancet Planetary Health included the unproven data. As an example of how the “80%” percentage gained popularity around the world, the authors also mention how it was used by director James Cameron in 2022 and even by a fact-checking website that took it as true.

The authors of the piece published by Nature emphasize, however, that the criticism of the 80% claim is not intended to “undermine decades of effort by indigenous peoples’ organizations” in the fight to preserve biodiversity and influence climate policy, nor does it want to diminish the “essential and verifiably considerable role that indigenous peoples play in conserving the planet’s biodiversity.”

md/jps (ots, Nature)