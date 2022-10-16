Investigated Content: tweet displays a screenshot of what would be a post made by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Facebook. In it, the president says he recognizes and respects the Catholic faith, but considers that Brazil has become an increasingly evangelical country and cites an alleged cry of these faithful to withdraw the nickname “Our Lady Aparecida Queen of Brazil”, renaming it “Santa Aparecida, Queen of Catholics”. The publication highlights in red an excerpt in which Bolsonaro would have pointed out the formation of a working group to draft a bill ending the October 12 holiday, starting in 2023.

where it was published: Twitter.

Completion of Proof: It is false that Jair Bolsonaro made a post on Facebook saying that he will end the October 12th holiday, in which the day of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, patron saint of Brazil is celebrated. There is no publication on the subject on Bolsonaro’s official social networks, as well as there is no evidence that the post was made at some point and deleted later. There are also no records in the press that the president, who claims to be Catholic, as reported by the uol portalhas mentioned the possibility of vetoing the celebration of Nossa Senhora Aparecida or that he would remove the title of “patroness of Brazil” from the saint.

The president’s last Facebook post mentioning the date was made on October 12 of last year, precisely to celebrate the day.

At the twitterthe senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of the president, classified the content as disinformation.

There is also no bill related to the date whose purpose is to extinguish the religious holiday. In the searches, it was found a proposal filed in August 2008, which would remove from Our Lady the title of patron saint of Brazil. However, if the Bill 2623/07 were approved, the holiday would be maintained.

Falsefor Comprova, is all content invented or that has undergone edits to change its original meaning and deliberately disclosed to spread a falsehood.

How do we check: We start Google searches with the words “Bolsonaro” and “holiday october 12”, which returned to checks already carried out by the website Rumors.org and fur portal UOL. It was also possible to locate a report from the newspaper State of São Paulo which deals with disinformation content related to the 2 candidates contesting the 2nd round of the presidential election.

The checking of the UOL Check brings the information that, from an advanced search on the platform CrowdTangleit is possible to verify that the most recent mentions of “aparecida” on Bolsonaro’s Twitter and Facebook were in October 2021, when he celebrated the holiday.

Comprova also searched the social networks of the president’s children and located a tweet by Flávio Bolsonaro indicating that the post targeted by this check is fake.

Comprova also searched for bills related to October 12th. only one was found projectalready filed, which tried to remove the title of patron saint of Brazil from Our Lady, making her the patron saint only of Catholics.

Bolsonaro did not make a post proposing the end of the holiday

Contrary to what the publication points out, there is no publication on the president’s official social networks about changing the nickname of Nossa Senhora Aparecida and ending the holiday dedicated to the saint. On Twitter, the most recent mention of the word “Aparecida” was made in October last year, when the president celebrated the holiday. On that occasion, he even participated in the festivities of the patron saint of Brazil at the Sanctuary of Aparecida, in Sao Paulo. Now, in 2022, the president has confirmed another visit to the Sanctuary. Bolsonaro must attend one of the 7 masses scheduled for the date.

After the content was released on social media, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro made a post on Twitter classifying the idea that his father would end the religious holiday as disinformation. “Bolsonaro would never end a religious holiday. We are the true Christians”, declared the president’s son.

One bill with content similar to that of the analyzed post, it was even proposed by the then federal deputy Victor Galliat the time affiliated to the PMDB, in 2008. At the time, the parliamentarian was trying to remove from Nossa Senhora the title of “patroness of Brazil“. would become “patroness of Brazilian Roman Catholics”. Even with an eventual approval of the proposal, the religious holiday would be maintained. The text ended up shelved by the Chamber of Deputies on August 22 of that year.

The holiday was instituted in 1980

Nossa Senhora Aparecida was defined in Catholicism as the patron saint of Brazil in 1930 by Pope Pius XI. In 1953, the CNBB (National Conference of Bishops of Brazil) chose October 12 as a festive date.

The date became a national holiday after the visit of Pope John Paul II to the Sanctuary of Aparecida, in the interior of São Paulo, on June 30, 1980.

At the time, Brazil was under a military dictatorship. It was up to the then president, General João Batista Figueiredo, to the sanction of the law that declared the date as a national holiday.

