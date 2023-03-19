Direct Chronicle

There are many ways to take a penalty. When Jose Mourinho was coaching Tottenham he said that Harry Kane had already decided before the game how he was going to take a penalty. Other specialists like Mikel Oyarzabal wait until the last moment to choose the side based on the goalkeeper’s movements. And there are such unusual ways of taking a penalty that they live forever under the name of their creator. It is the case of the penalty to the Panenka popularized by the Czechoslovakian Antonín Panenka in the 1976 Euro Cup and later emulated by Ramos or Pirlo in moments of maximum tension. In 1982, Johan Cruyff invented the indirect penalty in his last spell at Ajax and changed the direct kick from eleven meters for a pass to the Danish Jesper Olsen, who scored the goal to everyone’s surprise.

2 Dimitrievski, Catena, Mario Hernández (Abdul Mumin, min. 65), Fran Garcia, Lejeune, Comesaña (Salvi, min. 79), Óscar Valentín, Isi (Pathé Ciss, min. 79), Trejo (De Tomás, min. 57 ), Álvaro García and Sergio Camello (Unai López, min. 65) See also May 1 and 2: in which communities is Monday a holiday and where is it not a holiday? 2 Gazzaniga, Santi Bueno, Arnau Martinez, David López, Miguel Gutierrez (Javi Hernández, min. 45), Rodrigo Riquelme (Toni Villa, min. 45), Tsygankov, Iván Martín, Borja García (Reinier Carvalho, min. 89), Oriol Romeu and Valentín Castellano (Stuani, min. 85) goals 1-0 min. 22: Isi. 1-1 min. 28: Tsygankov. 2-1 min. 33: Trejo. 2-2 min. 51: Tsygankov. Referee Pablo Gonzalez Strong Yellow cards Catena (min. 7), Mario Hernández (min. 17), Arnau Martinez (min. 37) and David López (min. 70)

The penalty to the Panenka It is more common in current football, but Cruyff’s has been seen on few occasions due to the risk it entails. The 41st minute of Rayo-Girona was running with a momentary victory for the Vallecanos 2-1 when Isi Palazón and Óscar Trejo found themselves possessed by the spirit of the historic Dutch ’14’. Gazzaniga had saved Trejo’s penalty in favor of Rayo, but the shot had to be repeated due to an area invasion. On the second, the Argentine gave the ball to Isi, who arrived well at the shot, but he sent the ball over the goal to the astonishment of his own and others.

The most remembered emulation of the penalty cruyffista It was the one made by Messi and Luis Suárez in a match against Celta in 2016. The event did end in a goal, but the score was more comfortable then, since the Catalans led 3-1 when the Argentine assisted the Uruguayan from the spot penalty. The match ended 6-1 and was one of the most memorable displays on MSN. Ten years earlier, Henry and Pirés had also tried the indirect penalty with Arsenal, although with the same result as Rayo.

Isi and Trejo were protagonists before the penalty for good. The winger opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a great individual play that ended with a kick to the squad. The Vallecas public reacted to the cry of “Isi selection”. Girona reacted with the equalizer by Tsygankov, who took advantage of a defensive mistake by the Rayista defense, but shortly after, Trejo put the ball back in the top corner to score 2-1.

Rayo went ahead at halftime with the hope that the missed penalty would remain an anecdote, but Girona equalized through Tsygankov at the start of the second half. The Ukrainian signed his first double in the Spanish league and keeps the Catalans in the quiet area of ​​the table.

The Vallecanos, who had the 3-1 in their hands, extend their streak of games without winning to six, which is diminishing the European aspirations of the strip.

