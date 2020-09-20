Australia opener David Warner wants to see at least 25 per cent of the audience at the stadium during the series against India in his country this year. Warner said that he is keen on the series against India, one of his biggest rivals.The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain in the IPL said during the online press conference, ‘I am very excited about the tour, which will be a great battle between two very competitive teams. And I hope that at least 25 percent of the spectators will be allowed to come to the stadium as was done during some football matches. It would be fantastic.’

In the same week, Victoria State Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said that his government was in talks with Cricket Australia and Tennis Australia to allow spectators to come to the stadium during the Boxing Day Test and Australia Open.

On the challenge of playing in the IPL in a biologically safe environment and without an audience, Warner admitted that it would be a completely different and difficult task. The current IPL will be played amidst stringent health safety regulations, with the Kovid-19 trial of players and support staff taking place every fifth day during the tournament.

Warner said, ‘It will be difficult for some people to stay away from family for so long. But I think once the competition starts, the players will be more focused on the matches. I think the BCCI and the host UAE have done a great job of organizing the IPL.