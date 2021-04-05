During the pre-Covid period Many of the inhabitants of the big cities had already become accustomed to the environmental alerts, which among other measures, included the prohibition of driving the most polluting vehicles.

The pandemic has brought lower circulation density, which has also resulted in fewer alerts of this type, which does not mean that pollution, especially in large cities, is a source of diseases and respiratory problems.

Currently, more than half of the world’s population lives in cities. In Spain, this trend is even more pronounced and 80% live in urban settings. Madrid and Barcelona are two of the most populated cities in Europe and the ones with the most socioeconomic inequalities among their inhabitants. In European cities such as Vienna, Bradford and Barcelona, ​​recent research shows that considerable premature mortality – between 8 and 20% – is associated with poor transport and urban planning.

Failure to comply with international recommendations in air pollution, noise, heat and access to green spaces it is associated with more than 1,000 annual deaths in the city of Barcelona and with more than 900 in Madrid, 7% and 3% of total mortality, respectively. This is concluded by a new study by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center promoted by the »La Caixa» Foundation, the first to estimate premature mortality and the distribution by socioeconomic levels of multiple environmental exposures related to urban planning and transport in both cities.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Research, set out to estimate the impact of non-compliance with international recommendations on air pollution –fine particles (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2)-, heat, traffic noise and lack of green spaces in the residents of more than 20 years of Barcelona and Madrid, cities with different urban planning. While Madrid is structured around a central nucleus where most of the economic activity is concentrated; Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, is considered a compact city with the economic weight divided into various neighborhoods.

Deaths from pollution



The conclusions showed that non-compliance with the WHO recommendations on air pollution, noise and access to green spaces, together with excess heat, are related to 1,037 premature deaths per year in Barcelona.

Fine particulate air pollution is the exposure that is associated with increased premature mortality, which accounts for 524 deaths per year (48% of all deaths), followed by the lack of green spaces (227 deaths), exposure to traffic noise (124 deaths), heat (112 deaths) and finally , exposure to NO2 (12 deaths).

As for Madrid, the total number of deaths attributable to non-compliance with international recommendations is 902. The lack of green spaces is the exposure that is associated with higher premature mortality (337 deaths per year), followed by excess heat (244 deaths), exposure to air pollution by NO2 (207 deaths) and by PM2.5 (173 deaths), and noise (148 deaths).

A previous ISGlobal study acontributed 20% of premature mortality in Barcelona poor urban and transportation planning. «The lowest values ​​obtained in this evaluation of

The impact on health for Barcelona and Madrid –7.1% and 3.4%, respectively– may be due to the fact that physical activity was not included in this study, as well as reductions in harmful exposure levels in recent years. years, as well as the different methodology used to estimate mortality attributable to noise ”, argues Iungman.

Differences between cities



With better urban and transport planning, Barcelona would avoid almost twice as many deaths as Madrid: 72 vs. 33 deaths per 100,000 population. “This difference can be explained in part because scientific evidence associates higher mortality with exposure to PM2.5, which is higher in Barcelona; Another explanation would be the higher density of traffic and population in Barcelona, ​​given that its area represents one sixth of that of Madrid, ”explains Natalie Mueller, ISGlobal researcher and coordinator of the study.

Barcelona exceeded the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) of PM2.5 –the maximum is 10 ug / m3–, with an annual average of 15 μg / m3, while NO2 levels did meet the recommended values –40 ug / m3–, with an annual average of 37 μg / m3.

In Madrid, the annual levels established by the WHO for both fine particles –annual average of 11 µg / m3– and NO2 –an average of 42 µg / m3 were exceeded.

The main difference between the two cities is in air pollutants. The conclusions show higher levels of fine particles in Barcelona and NO2 in Madrid, and a different spatial distribution – high levels of PM2.5 throughout Barcelona and higher levels of nitrogen dioxide in the center of the Spanish capital. “While the main source of NO2 emissions is local motorized traffic, fine particles have a higher dispersion capacity and are associated with other sources of combustion, in addition to traffic. Nearby large industrial areas and the port could influence the high levels of fine particles in Barcelona, ​​”Mueller points out.

Regarding green spaces, the vast majority of the population of Madrid and Barcelona –84% and 95%, respectively– does not have access to these natural environments, based on the WHO recommendation to live at a distance of 300 meters from a green space of more than half a hectare. This general lack of access shows that “for green spaces to have health benefits –in addition to mitigating other exposures such as noise and excess heat– it is necessary to consider not only the availability in the city, but also its distribution so that the and residents can access them by walking, “he says.

Regarding noise, 97% of the population of Madrid and 96% of that of Barcelona were exposed at noise levels of motorized traffic higher than the WHO recommendations.

In Madrid, the most disadvantaged neighborhoods tended to have a greater exposure to PM2.5 and heat than the less disadvantaged neighborhoods, while NO2 and noise presented the inverse association. This is probably due to the fact that the population of the lowest socioeconomic level resides in more peripheral areas and close to industrial areas, where the cost of living is cheaper –and therefore they are more exposed to PM2.5 and heat–, while that the population of medium and medium-high socioeconomic level reside in the urban center of Madrid, with greater traffic and exposure to NO2 and traffic noise.

Regarding green spaces, although the lack of access affected both people of low socioeconomic status as a medium – since, respectively, they tend to live in the southern and southeastern periphery, areas with more industry and commerce; and in the city center with a limited presence of green areas. However, in terms of attributable mortality, people living in the most deprived areas were the ones who had the most adverse health impacts related to the lack of natural spaces, probably due to greater vulnerability and a worse general health.

Mark Nieuwenhuijsen, one of the authors of the study and director of ISGlobal’s Urban Planning, Environment and Health Initiative, points out that «this analysis is in line with previous research that shows that people who live in more disadvantaged neighborhoods tend to be more exposed to harmful environmental exposures, compared to those living in richer areas; although this inequity depends on the characteristics of the design of each city ».