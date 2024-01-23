The Israeli army estimates so far that about 9,000 Hamas fighters and dozens or hundreds of the movement's military leaders have been killed.

According to the Israeli newspaper, Hamas is compensating for its losses by recruiting lower-ranking fighters.

It is not known specifically about the number of the movement’s fighters, but estimates in 2009 indicated that the strength of Hamas was about 20,000 armed men, which rose to 30,000 before the surprise October 7 attack on Israel.

It is believed that the movement's fighters are divided into 24 battalions and 104 companies, and one Hamas company is supposed to include about 215 men.

The movement may have lost half of its brigades, including their commander, by last December, according to Israeli figures.

However, the analysis casts doubt on whether the number of Hamas deaths is a measure of the success of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which has so far failed to achieve its two declared goals, eliminating the movement and returning the hostages.

The Jerusalem Post gives examples of Israel's previous military operations in Gaza, including in 2012 and 2014, during which Israel said it killed hundreds of militants. Despite this, Hamas was able to expand its arsenal and the number of its fighters since that time.

The newspaper says that Hamas must recruit only 1 percent of Gaza's population to fill its ranks again, knowing that it has many weapons that can be distributed to potential new recruits, including Kalashnikov rifles and RPG shells.

She believes that “Hamas may have lost most of its missile arsenal and lost a large number of its fighters and military commanders, but it is resorting to a new combat tactic that does not depend on the number of fighters or the formation of new battalions, but rather on a hit-and-run scenario.”