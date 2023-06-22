Water is a vital resource for life and human development. In many regions of the world, including Sinaloa, water is especially valuable because of its scarcity. Despite this, it is worrying to observe how a large amount of water stored in the Sinaloa dams is wasted. This problem represents a significant loss of a valuable resource, and requires urgent attention and action by the authorities and society in general.

Today it is essential to implement a series of measures. Firstly, a greater commitment and support from the authorities is required to invest in the maintenance and modernization of the dams, repairing leaks and improving the efficiency of water storage and distribution. In addition, sustainable agricultural practices should be promoted, such as the use of more efficient irrigation systems and the adoption of saving techniques.