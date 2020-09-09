Whereas in France, the federal government desires to sort out what it calls “Islamist separatism”, amongst our neighbors throughout the Channel, faith and the State are completely not separate, quite the opposite.

In England, there’s a state faith, the Anglican faith, clearly displayed: 26 bishops and archbishops sit continually within the Home of Lords, one of many entities of the British Parliament. It’s a chamber with very restricted energy, nevertheless it stays a political establishment and due to this fact there are seats reserved for spiritual representatives. Faith shouldn’t be hidden, quite the opposite, it’s sung within the nationwide anthem. The well-known God save the queen, in French “could God shield the Queen”. No person questions the nationwide anthem, the spiritual character of which is nevertheless chanted even within the refrain.

To know this, we go to the district of Morden, within the far south-west of London, the place one of many largest mosques in Western Europe stands. Inbuilt 2003, it’s at present below building for renovations and growth. It might accommodate as much as 16,000 individuals on the similar time. Right here there are two big prayer rooms, one for girls, one for males. However there are additionally coaching programs for imams, a kitchen and a eating room, tv and radio studios … as much as a big multipurpose room, a type of large gymnasium the place one may simply enter 4 basketball courts.

This gigantic place of worship is financed solely by neighborhood funds: no public or overseas cash, to be fully impartial, in line with Mansoor Clarke, one of many imams. He’s very pleased with this place that he desires open to all. “We’re opening it to colleges that may take exams right here, he explains. The neighborhood firefighters come to coach on this room, individuals are organizing their weddings right here. It’s a area for the neighborhood at massive. “

Mosques aren’t only for Muslims. You should utilize this room for no matter you need.Mansoor Clarke, imamto franceinfo

The mosque suits fully into the neighborhood. Aqib Khan is without doubt one of the devoted who come to hope right here. He lives in Morden and he describes a gorgeous concord. “It is comfy, he rejoices. Each time we Muslims set up an occasion within the neighborhood, we get a variety of assist from the neighbors. We even have the assist of native elected officers. Right here individuals respect one another. “

In on a regular basis life, faith is omnipresent within the day by day lifetime of the English. The British firm authorizes distinctive indicators with the final word goal of trivializing them, avoiding withdrawal. Within the streets of London, Manchester or elsewhere in England, you come throughout cops who could put on a Sikh turban or an Islamic veil within the train of their duties. The identical goes for a instructor who can come to class with a kippah if he needs, similar to the scholars.

Muslims additionally clarify that denying their faith could be unattainable for them. That is the case with Farhad Ahmad. He has no downside with the legislation, with authority, particularly because it acknowledges his religion. “It will be important for Muslims to be loyal to the nations to which they belong however on the similar time, it’s important that the nation respects everybody’s spiritual sensibilities.”, he judges.

There needs to be a stability. And it’s sure: Muslims should adjust to the legal guidelines of the nation, this is without doubt one of the teachings of Islam.Farhad Ahmad, devotee of the mosqueto franceinfo

Does Mansoor Clarke really feel extra English or Muslim? In amusing, he replies: “I respect and love the royal household. I additionally suppose that my British citizenship is nourished, bolstered by the train of my particular person freedoms. I really imagine that the values ​​I maintain as a Brit are fairly often comparable, if not completely similar, to these I stand for as a Muslim. “

However there are additionally neighborhood tensions. Furthermore, when the Morden mosque was constructed, it aroused the anger of the far proper. When the present mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, campaigned 4 years in the past, flaunting the very fact of being a Muslim, he was severely criticized, with some linking him to fundamentalists.

In 2005, England was hit by terrorist assaults and the nation found that the 4 terrorists had been British fundamentalists. Voices are raised to denounce the nationwide mannequin and query the load of religions in society. In June 2017, one other assault on London Bridge, then Prime Minister Theresa Could known as on her residents to not dwell “in a sequence of separate and segregated communities, however like an actual United Kingdom”.