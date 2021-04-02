The joy of the people of the Emirates and all the good people in the world over the success of the elder sister Egypt in overcoming the challenge of the delinquency crisis of the giant cargo ship “Evergiven” in the Suez Canal. Consecutive in a few days.

The ship crisis reaffirmed the great pivotal role of Egypt, its geostrategic position, and its important role in global trade and energy markets. During the few days that the navigation traffic was disrupted in that shipping lane, which is a lifeline to the world, the global economy incurred billions of dollars in losses during the seven days of the crisis. . Bloomberg estimated the losses resulting from the suspension of navigation in the canal at about $ 400 million per hour, equivalent to about $ 6.66 million per minute. But the “men made it” and the Egyptian brains and arms that arrived day and night succeeded in floating the giant tanker faster than experts and satellite analysts had imagined, so that the world breathed a sigh of relief as navigation resumed in the corridor facing which four hundred ships were piled up in both directions.

Egypt, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, has succeeded in overcoming this difficult test, which some dwarves and patients wanted to exploit and employ to undermine Egypt and offend its honorable history in various stages and positions to ensure security and stability in the region and to ensure the flow of global trade. They also wanted to bid and trade in the pain of the Egyptian people during that difficult week, which also witnessed two catastrophes of the collision of the Sohag trains and the collapse of the Suez Bridge building in Cairo. And he went out to continue his march towards the future.

The Emirates, and in all those stations, before and after, and through the official statements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, have always been with Egypt and the people of Egypt. It is present through the feelings of love for Egypt and appreciation for its leader expressed by the people of the Emirates through the means of communication, as it is the will of the founder Zayed, may God rest his soul, who instilled in our hearts the love of Egypt and the perception of the value and status of the land of Egypt, which was and still is the fortress of the Arabs and their striking power, pride and pride. A position that he summed up, may God rest his soul, with the position of the soul from the body. There is no life for a body without a soul. It is the “Mahrousa” Egypt .. enough