Mmillionaires advances with its entire strategy to receive Falcao garciawho will wear blue in the second semester of Colombian soccer.

According to the criteria of

Falcao’s arrival in Colombian football has generated a lot of expectation and the date of sale of the season tickets for the second tournament in 2024 was awaited by many Millonarios fans.

This Thursday, May 27, at 11 in the morning, the tickets were made available to the public.

Falcao garcia Photo:Millionaires Share

Millonarios announced this Wednesday that it will be directly responsible for the sale and distribution of tickets for the team’s matches, through the ticketsmillonarios.com platform.

Prices to see Falcao

With the start of season ticket sales, the prices for fans who want to see Falcao in the second half of the year have also been announced.

For the new subscriber, The price ranges between $396,000 in the south side and $1,320,000 in the western central high area.

For old subscribers there is a special price. The cheapest subscription costs $257,400, on the south side, and the most expensive, $858,000.

Millionaire Subscriptions. Photo:Millionaires Share

Millonarios reports that the season tickets are for the 8 home games that the team will have in the season, in the round-robin phase.

Former season ticket holders will have their place guaranteed until July 8, 2024. The place will be vacated the following day.

In addition, second semester season ticket holders will have their place guaranteed if the team advances to the next phase.

Given complaints from old subscribers who have not been able to renew their subscription, the club has already explained that their place is guaranteed and that during the day they will receive communication via email with the reservation link.

Presentation of Falcao

Falcao spoke about his new team Photo:FCF Share

This Thursday, prior to the sale of season tickets, the tentative date of Falcao García’s presentation in Bogotá was known.

“The tentative date for the presentation of Falcao García is July 15. The idea is to present it before the start of the League,” said Carlos García, marketing director of Millonarios, on Caracol Radio.

It must be taken into account that the El Campín stadium has some concerts scheduled in July that prevent the Tiger’s presentation from happening earlier. But the Millonarios schedule is adjusted to carry out this event before the start of the second semester championship.

From now on, it is expected that the stadium will be full to receive Falcao. Likewise, the club will present his other additions.

SPORTS

More sports news