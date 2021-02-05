EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the timing of the opening of the borders between Russia and the European Union is difficult to predict. TASS.

He announced this following a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Borrell noted that travel restrictions are driven by the need to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which is why it is important to cooperate in order to overcome the pandemic.

“We are all working together to re-establish communication between our societies and economies as quickly as possible,” he concluded.

Earlier, the diplomat said that he was pleased to read the publication of the results of the third phase of clinical trials of Sputnik V in the Lancet, and expressed hope that the European Medicines Agency will be able to certify the drug for use in EU member states.