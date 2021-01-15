Can you already say that Javier Siverio is not a Racing player?

Yes, sadly, yes. This morning I went to say goodbye to my teammates and the people who work with us on the team and then I went to El Sardinero to sign the termination of the contract.

It was you who asked to leave, did your patience run out?

I am a youth squad, I come from the subsidiary, I think with good progress, scoring goals, and it is clear that I know where I am, in a rooster of the category. Racing is not just any Second B team. I know it is difficult to play there, but I honestly believe that it deserved to play a lot more, but the coaches are the ones who decide and there is nothing left but to obey the orders.

Why do you think they haven’t given you those minutes?

It is difficult to know. I think I have trained well, at the level of my teammates, and when I have played I have shown my face and I have been at the level. I do not know if it will be a matter of taste, but I am not in the head of the coach and they have not given me any explanation. Javi Rozada, when he left, told me and he said it in the SER as well, that he had been unfair to me. I appreciate it, but neither with him nor with the new manager have I had the minutes I wanted and I had to find a way out.

They accuse you of training badly, are you sure you gave 100% during the week?

Yes. What I’m going to say is still wrong, but they seem like excuses. It is true that with Iván Ania, that I went up from the Third team to a great team and the first week of training I could not cope with my life and there I do understand that I was wrong, even the teammates asked me if something was wrong, but it is I was exhausted. This year in training I think I have been good. Anyway, I have a way of expressing myself that I don’t like …

For one thing or another, he did not achieve his goal of settling in Racing …

I have many things to improve, I know. In the end it couldn’t be, and the last one who wanted to get out of here was me, but I have to look after my interests and that’s why I’m leaving.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



Chuti Molina clearly said that he did not see him for the first team, and that could influence the coaches of last year, have you been more in tune with the current sports direction?

I have practically had no relationship with anyone on the current sports commission. I’ve been here for five months and nobody comes to talk to you, to ask how you are, nobody cares about you and I ask for freedom because I don’t have minutes and it has already been seen that it has not cost them anything to give it to me. I will look for another destination, that football does not end here.

Do you have an explanation for what happens to the team?

Now everything looks bad, when the bad results come, everything is bad, but I honestly believe that there is a good team and I think they are going to get into the top three without a doubt. Let’s hope that tomorrow in Portugalete he will win and get out of this bad dynamic.

He has played little, but has managed to generate great affection in the fans …

I am delighted by the people, on the street they recognize me and encourage me and Santander is like my home. It’s two and a half years here. I have friends, I have a partner and the last one who wanted to leave here was me. People already know that I could not feel more loved and valued by them. I hope that one day we will meet again.

Is it not in a rival team?

It is still not known where I am going to play. We are looking at options, but for now, I will go home for a few days to the Canary Islands.