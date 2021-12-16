After years of abuse and mistreatment, little Marshall is finally free: he is about to become a police dog

A few days ago we received some wonderful news. The cocker spaniel Marshall is doing a training course to become a police dog ei mistreatment that he suffered, to him they seem to be just that one bad memory. He did not report serious trauma.

A truly beautiful episode that deserves to be known. This is because it was only possible thanks to the team work of guys with huge hearts.

The story of little Marshall has begun several months ago. Volunteers from RSPCA they knew what it was forced to live this puppy, thanks to a reporting.

A woman called them for inform them of what was doing to him what must have been his human friend. For the kids to hear that story, it was really dramatic.

Little Marshall every day was forced to suffering maltreatment and maltreatment. What was supposed to be his human family is not he cared not at all of him, indeed it mistreated all the time and left him lonely and sad in a corner of their garden.

The boys to succeed in free him, they asked the police for help. They all went into the house together and given the conditions in which was required the dog, those people had no choice but to let it go.

Little Marshall’s new chance at life

Upon arrival at the veterinary clinic, the little one had trauma and wounds on the body really serious. He had never known the love in his short life, but thanks to the work of these guys, his destiny has been changed forever.

Marshall just a few months ago joined the school to become a police dog and despite what he went through, he never lost the confidence in humans. IS happy of everything he has and above all of what he is doing.

His trainer Adey Cole he says seeing him in action is truly beautiful, as he loves what he is about to become, but most of all he is satisfied and happy of his new chance at life.