The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet (MDB), said on Wednesday (4.jan.2023) that he wants diversity in his team, but has found it difficult to bring black women to Brasília. “They are breadwinner”, he stated.

“I think we have to value, above all, diversity. I’m going for a folder that today is still extremely masculine. I want not only to have women, but black women”, Tebet told reporters.

“And we know, regrettably, that black women are usually the breadwinners of the family. Bringing from outside Brasilia is very difficult”, he completed.

According to the minister, the salary offered by the ministry is not enough to encourage these women who support their families to leave the city where they live.

Because of the difficulty, he said he will not announce the names of the ministry at this time. “As long as I don’t have this cute little map, I don’t want to advertise. I insist that the ministry, as far as possible, has in some way the face of Brazil, which is diversity”, he explained.

SCHEDULE

Tebet participated on Wednesday (4.jan), at Palácio do Planalto, in the inauguration ceremony of Marina Silva in charge of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change. He stated that he will provide the resources so that the folder can develop the necessary public policies.

This Thursday (Jan 5), it will be Tebet’s turn to take over the Ministry of Planning. The ceremony is scheduled for 10 am at the Planalto Palace.