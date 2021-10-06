Ballottaggio Rome, the pollster Noto: “The success of the Democratic Party is not taken for granted”

“The success of the Democratic Party in the ballot is not to be taken for granted”: this is said by the pollster Antonio Noto, who explains why a victory by the center-left candidate for mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, who on October 17 and 18 will challenge Enrico Michetti, aspiring first citizen of the center-right, for the conquest of the Capitol, is not at all certain.

Interviewed by The weatherNoto explained that first of all in the second round “just over half of those who voted in the first go to vote.”

“To be clear – continues the pollster – not even those who voted for Gualtieri and Michetti will return to the polls. Because the candidates for the Council, those who are sure to stay out, will certainly not engage in the campaign as they did in the first round ”.

In short, according to Noto, “first of all it is necessary to mobilize most of the ‘own’. However, if the electorate of the two ‘finalists’ is unmotivated, let alone that of Raggi and Calenda ”.

Antonio Noto, then, tries to analyze what could happen in the ballot. “The Rays electorate is more ‘free’. At the polls, someone could choose Michetti not so much because he appreciates the center-right candidate, but more in an anti-Gualtieri function ”.

As for the Calenda electorate, however, according to Noto for the former minister, “half of those who chose Marchini in 2016 voted. The rest comes from the area that sided with Giachetti. 40% of that front did not support Gualtieri ”.

It is therefore mostly a left-wing electorate which, however, “is not necessarily falling back on Gualtieri now”. “I think it is in some way comparable to the block that Rays supported in 2016: these are people who voted against traditional parties. It is not easy for them to reconsider now. Furthermore, during the electoral campaign between the three -Raggi-Calenda-Gualtieri- there were bitter clashes, which could leave a mark ”.

Noto, who would not bet a single euro on the result of the Rome ballot, also speaks of the Lega, whose collapse was expected, and of the M5S led by Conte.

“I believe that Conte has to ask himself a question. Or if he is stronger at the head of the Movement or with his personal party ”. According to the pollster, in fact, the former prime minister “would work better with one of his parties. Also because in the popularity polls it is still behind Draghi and Mattarella. The Movement ‘weakens’ all this consensus.