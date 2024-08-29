Ciudad Juarez.- One of the recurring complaints among citizens after electoral processes is the affiliation without their consent to a political party. However, requesting disaffiliation can be tedious and take weeks to complete.

To check whether you have joined a political party without your consent, you can go to the portal bit.ly/depp-ine, where you must enter your voter ID, as well as your full name and surname, and then consult a receipt that will indicate whether or not you are affiliated.

Once this query has been made and if your name is registered, you can request to be removed from the register and go in person to the political party’s facilities to make a formal request.

Then, you must wait up to 11 business days to check the same link to see if it no longer appears registered.

In addition, the National Electoral Institute (INE) recommends filing a complaint with the Electoral Litigation Unit or with the Local or District Board closest to your home.

The electoral authority presents a complaint form that must be delivered at its facilities along with a voter ID. In this document, the citizen requests that a procedure be initiated to investigate the improper affiliation and, where appropriate, the misuse of personal data, in order to impose the corresponding sanctions.

The INE’s Directorate of Prerogatives and Political Parties will begin a verification plan for party registers in September, which will run until August of next year. In 2022, after the 2021 electoral process, there were at least 392,477 people who were registered as members of two or more political parties, which reveals everything from theft of membership to prove the minimum necessary to maintain their registration to inappropriate handling of citizens’ personal data.

According to the National Electoral Institute’s Affiliation Bank, Morena has a registry updated as of last March of 51,921 militants in Chihuahua, while the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is the second most robust political force in the state, with 19,397 affiliates.

The Green Party follows, with 14,299 registered members in Chihuahua; closely followed by the PAN, with 13,914 PAN members registered on its registry.

Further down, the PT has 7,111 members in the state; Movimiento Ciudadano, 5,685, and finally the PRD, with 3,425 members throughout the state.