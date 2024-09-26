Although the influx of illegal immigrants in the United States was drastically reduced in recent months following President Joe Biden’s executive order, border crossings increased notably at the crossing between New Mexico and Chihuahuain one of the most dangerous points due to weather conditions and the influence of criminal gangs.

According to the criteria of

Crossing the border from Mexico to enter the United States is the challenge that thousands of migrants face every day, with the aim of establishing themselves and having a better quality of life in the neighboring country. In a particularly threatening area, due to different factors, Immigrant crossings increased 21 percent between July and August of this yearaccording to official data from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP).

According to the Border Patrol, dependent on CBP, Agents detained 9,087 immigrants in July and 11,016 in Augustin a particularly complicated scenario due to the influence of criminal organizations, climatic conditions and the geographical composition of the place.

In this sense, the agency reported that In 2022, there will be 110,875 arrests of illegal migrants on the New Mexico borderwhich is part of the El Paso sector, and covers the areas of Alamogordo, Deming, Las Cruces, Lordsburg, Santa Teresa and Truth of Consequences, including two counties in Texas.

Of the 11,016 illegal migrants detained in August, the majority were of Mexican nationality (7,613), followed by Guatemalan immigrants (1,718), Ecuadorians (457) and Hondurans (444).

Migrants must face hostile conditions to cross into the United States. Photo:AFP Share

The fatal figures at the New Mexico border point

In its annual report on 2022 data, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) recorded almost 700 deaths and disappearances at border crossings between the United States and Mexicomost of which were due to the extreme conditions in the Sonoran and Chihuahuan deserts.

Likewise, the Border Patrol referred last June to its work on the border and maintained that agents rescued more than 656 immigrants in the El Paso sector during fiscal year 2024. One of the most pressing dangers corresponds to criminal organizations , and according to the media Univisionthe Chihuaha’s Attorney General’s Office identified five gangs responsible for kidnappings and extortion of migrants.

The criminal organizations correspond to La Línea, Los Aztecas, La Empresa, Los Artistas Asesinos (known as AA) and Mexiclex, which take advantage of the conditions of immigrants to obtain economic benefit kidnapping and torturing them.