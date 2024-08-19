Mexico City.- Within the framework of the En Tendencia Forum: Panorama for RH 2025, Beatriz Rivas Leal, representative of Needed Education, stressed the importance of developing Digital IQ in the country by 2025, in order to avoid greater social inequality due to lack of access to new technologies.

Beatriz Rivas shared that, during the “Digital Maturity Report 2024“Gustavo Barcia, CEO of Needed Education, highlighted the relevance of generative AI and cybersecurity for the future of business in Latin America. Barcia noted that these tools must be made available to more Mexicans to reduce the risk of an even greater digital divide.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a disruptive technology capable of transforming various industries. Today, more than 70 percent of CEOs believe that AI will have a significant impact on business models and competitiveness by 2025. Given this situation, questions arise: are talents prepared? Are development and training processes aligned with the needs of the future?

This refers to the automation of processes, that is, creating exceptional experiences for customers and the ability to predict scenarios through data analysis, among other benefits that will increase organizational efficiency. However, it is necessary to question whether employees are ready to accompany this digital transformation, whether the organizational culture will be able to adapt to the speed of change, and whether there is sufficient awareness regarding cybersecurity.

The redesign of teams must consider new skills that open opportunities for both employees within the company and for the global citizen, driving the development of organizations and the digital reality.

Based on various IQ Digital measurements, conversations with CEOs from various industries and ongoing projects, Needed Education suggests the following:

1. Bring talent closer to new technologies, promoting self-training and facilitating their proper use within policies and processes.

2. Raise awareness and provide tools for data protection, since cybersecurity is essential at all levels.

3. Promote policies that, although not regulated, contextualize the appropriate use of the digital environment.

4. Promote creativity and humanization of the results obtained through generative AI.

5. Ensure that culture and leadership are based on agility, to support the adoption of new technologies.

6. Maintain development and training programs in the strategic plan that promote inclusion and bring new tools to the greatest possible number of talents.

7. Continue training and education, with a focus on continuous learning and networking, to be prepared in this new business era driven by generative AI.