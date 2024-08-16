President Andrés Manuel López Obrador considered it appropriate that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) expose the failures of the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office in the investigations into the murder of the former Rector of the University of Sinaloa, Héctor Melesio Cuén.

In a press conference, the President said that the contradictions began from the beginning and deepened with the letter from Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, who said that his friend Melesio Cuén was murdered on a ranch in Culiacán where they both attended a meeting called by Joaquín Guzmán López, son of “El Chapo” Guzmán.

“I think it was a good idea to take on the case and have the Attorney General’s Office in charge of the investigation, because of what we are learning, these contradictions.

“Well, they started from the very beginning, because the initial version in the case of the former Rector was that he had been executed at the gas station, that he had resisted, and that was even what the witness who accompanied him declared.

“Then Mr. Zambada says: ‘no, they killed him there where the meeting took place’ and now the FGR is also making it known that there are things that do not match,” he supported.

Yesterday, the FGR exposed irregularities by the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office in the investigation of the murder of the former Rector of the UAS, associated with the delivery of Zambada García to the United States, who accused that he was kidnapped by the son of “El Chapo” and transported in a private plane to El Paso, Texas.

“The autopsy did not correctly establish the immediate cadaveric signs, and the body preservation measures were not complied with, allowing an incineration that is contrary to forensic practices on homicide investigation.

“(Cuén’s) body has a severe hematoma on the head and he received four shots in the legs; the gas station video has sound and only one shot can be heard, while the three gas station employees do not report hearing any shots,” the FGR described.

In addition, the ministerial authority indicated, the van in which Cuén was allegedly executed was not criminally processed, despite the fact that there were traces of blood in the back of the vehicle.

This morning, the President reiterated that the FGR must conduct a thorough investigation and report on progress as soon as possible.

“That is why we want a thorough and serious investigation to be carried out and for everything to be reported and for us to just wait until the prosecutor’s office has the information and is reporting freely,” he said.

He again expressed his support for the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, mentioned by “El Mayo” as one of those who would attend the meeting where he was supposedly ambushed to take him against his will before the US authorities.

López Obrador exonerated the Morena member because he suggested that he was possibly unaware of the failures of the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office and asked to wait for more information.

He said that his administration is not hiding anything, as it used to, and that it must be known who participated in the arrest of Zambada García and whether there was an operation after negotiations with the United States Government.

– Despite these discrepancies, do you maintain your support for Governor Rocha, who appointed the current Attorney General of Sinaloa?, he was asked.

“Yes, because we don’t know if he was aware of this situation, he had already said that he was not in the country, but we are going to wait, we are going to wait until we have all the information, so that it is not like before, when things were hidden, not hiding absolutely nothing and knowing the causes,

“Why was Mr. Zambada detained or kidnapped? Who was involved? Whether or not there was an agreement with the United States government? Everything, everything, everything,” he added.

In its statement yesterday, the FGR reported that the US authorities have not provided sufficient information to clarify the case, three weeks after the events occurred.

For the agency headed by Alejandro Gertz Manero, the transfer of “Mayo” Zambada was carried out in a plane with cloned registration, whose pilot hid the information about the flight in national territory.

Despite 11 requests for information from the US State Department, the institution has not provided any data.