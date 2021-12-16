Hugo Sanchez has gone through the microphones of ‘El Larguero’ by Cadena SER to review the news of Real Madrid after the derby. The former white footballer spoke about the Champions League tie between Concha Espina and El PSG, the position of Benzema at Golden Ball and if i would sign Mbappe or Haaland.

Benzema, Ballon d’Or: “He had the merits to have won. There are strange things in France Football, in UEFA and in FIFA and you have to think that they have to correct. They are losing a bit of credibility. The issue was strange. A player from the PSG. You have to give Messi his credit, but Benzema had credit to win it. “

If Benzema was second he would have had more options: “These are very rare situations. When I was a member of the FIFA Football Committee they took my opinion of who was deserving of the Ballon d’Or. Then they voted coach, journalists … You had a reference. Now it is not established if it is by concepts individual or national team. France Football has an important challenge for next year. Lewandowski deserved it last year. It was to be given later. “

Mbappé or Haaland: “I had the opportunity to speak with the president and he asked me this same question: What would I think of these players for Madrid? And I told him that Madrid was used to having the best in the world. It is convenient for both of them to come. They are different. Haaland is a striker. Mbappé is an all-rounder, every player. Mbappé is like Benzema, younger and talented, but similar. Haaland is similar to Cristiano. He is a benchmark and Madrid need a player there. He is a beast”.

Vinicius: “If the two come (Mbappé and Haaland) it will be necessary to place it so that it develops its faculties”.

Mbappé in Madrid and Haaland in Barcelona: “The competition is always good. They both compete for the best in the world.”

Knockout against PSG: “PSG is not overwhelming other teams. Today’s football is very physical and intense. The problem is injuries. Madrid of course can succeed in this commitment. It seems that Madrid is going to play this tie against the UEFA. The conclusion can be drawn when the one who has played the best deserves to win. If not, all the ethical rules would be broken. “

World Cup every two years: “As a player I would like, as a commentator yes, as a fan too and as a manager I would be passionate. Every year. We would not be being fair to ourselves. We must take care of the physical integrity of the players. As a player you could go down in history by play more world championships. As a technical director, you want to take care of the players. “

Derby: “For the time I was with Madrid. I am grateful to Atlético, but those four years I did not win as many titles as I would have liked. To be one of the best forwards in the world I needed titles and that’s why I went to Madrid.”

Super league: “They are good ideas. Anything that is adding is good. You have to respect the ideas of others and they serve to compete and improve what is done in UEFA and FIFA. The Super League does not affect dates or situations. Competition is good to grow all “.

Bernabeu: “The Bernabéu with the remodeling is shocking”.