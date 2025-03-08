03/08/2025



Updated at 12: 03h.





The suspicions have ended up confirming: the intuitive machines ship, Athena, has landed on the moon on the side. A kind of ‘Dej Vu’, because the company, which has signed several contracts with NASA to take charge to our satellite within the program of Commercial Lunar Load Services (CLPS)he had already suffered a similar ending with his other lunar vehicle, Odysseus, now a year ago.

“The images transmitted from Athena on the lunar surface confirmed that the ship was on the side,” says the company in a Communicated statement Late in Friday. The probe “landed 250 meters from its landing place planned in the Mons Mouton region of the South Lunar Pole, within a crater,” they indicate in the same brief, although they emphasize that it is the “wing and most southern surface operations ever achieved.”

And although Odysseus, that despite not being able to perch in the right position he could continue with part of the operations (and, in fact, he told himself as the first private will in the history of the conquest of the Moon), in this case, with Athena, there has not been so much luck. «With the direction of the Sun, the orientation of the solar panels and the extremely cold temperatures in the crater, intuitive machines does not expect Athena to recharge -they point out from the company ending with all thread of hope that the ship ‘revives’ even in those conditions-. The mission has concluded and the equipment continues to evaluate the data collected throughout the mission ».

According to the company, during the hours in which Athena had energy, “the mission controllers were able to accelerate several milestones of the program and the payload, including NASA’s Prime-1 suite, before the batteries of the landing module were exhausted.” This is the Ice Mining Experiment of Polar Resources-1 (Prime-1), which consisted of two main components: the regalitic ice drill to explore new land (TRIDES) and the mass spectrometer for lunar operations observation (MSOLO).









Thus, Trident had to recover a sample of up to one meter under the surface to look for frozen water and msolo would analyze that sample to determine if the water ice is there. The data will indicate to what extent the test could be developed, which however was scheduled for it to occur during the next ten days.

These are bad news for intuitive machines that, however, has closed two more missions of the same type with NASA: IM-3 and IM-4. “While this mission did not achieve all its objectives for the agency, the work that was done to develop the useful load is already shaped to other commercial initiatives,” he says in Another statement Clayton Turner, Associate Space Technology Administrator of the NASA headquarters. «While we continue to develop new technologies to support the exploration of the Moon and Mars, try in situ technologies is crucial to inform future missions. The Clps initiative remains an instrumental method to achieve it ».